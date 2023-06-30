Guided civic revival

We are at a pivotal time in history, facing important challenges: major-power conflicts, pandemics, climate change, world hunger starting to rise after falling for decades, managing breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI), long-run declines in economic growth, rising public and private debts, rising polarization, declining trust in major institutions and each other, fostering cohesion and social harmony in increasingly diverse and secular societies, to name a few.

Yet, we are also living in a time of unparalleled prosperity and progress, by most measures and in most places in the world. The graph below by Max Roser of Our World in Data shows some striking examples, but there are many others. Child and infant mortality in low-income countries has fallen by two thirds since 1990. Death and damage rates from natural disasters have fallen by 6.5 times and 5 times, respectively, over the same period. Over the past 200 years, purchasing-power-adjusted GDP per capita has increased by over 10 times globally, and over 20 times in the United States. GDP per capita may not be a perfect measure of well being (though it is highly correlated with life satisfaction), but imagine how different your life would be if you were 10- or 20-times poorer. The GDP per capita growth rates we have seen in the past hundred years have been larger, by far, than anything the world had seen previously (and we may never see them again).

My starting premise for this newsletter is that society needs approaches to addressing our challenges that also respect the preciousness and fragility of our prosperity and progress. To make a physics analogy: today’s advanced societies are low-entropy states. They took centuries of hard work, technological and moral progress, and some luck, to build. It is possible to make our societies even stronger and better, and we should strive to do that. But it is much easier to tear our societies down and make them worse. We need to keep this in mind as we work to make our societies resilient to the challenges we face, some of which are new.

In the U.S. and many other countries, facing our challenges will require rebuilding some of the civic fabric that we are losing. In a 2021 paper, some colleagues and I argued that we need a ‘guided civic revival’: ‘civic revival’ because grassroots efforts within civil society will be vital to its success; ‘guided’ because government has to play a role, too, in supporting it and providing the right incentives.

The guided civic revival concept will be the lodestar of this newsletter. I will discuss challenges and opportunities facing modern societies, with somewhat of a focus on economics, the environment, and political polarization, which are my fields of study. But I will also explore broader topics in history, politics, and current events.

I am an Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Wyoming (UW). I research and teach about environmental economics and political polarization. I also do outreach aimed at reducing political polarization, especially as it relates to environmental issues and college campuses. I currently serve as a Presidential Fellow at UW working on free expression and constructive dialogue initiatives. In my previous position at the University of Colorado Boulder, I was host of the Benson Center’s Free Mind podcast. I just launched a new podcast at UW, called Grounded, Not Divided. New episodes will appear on the Grounded, Not Divided tab right here on Guided Civic Revival. More information about me and my research group can be found here. Views expressed on this newsletter are, of course, my own.

