Economic development is key to addressing climate change
Development-driven adaptation is driving the bus on many, if not most, climate-sensitive outcomes. A summary of our new working paper.
Jan 27
Matt Burgess
Regular economic development patterns with seismic implications
Global economic development has progressed with several highly regular patterns for more than half a century. These patterns may change, but their…
Jan 25
Matt Burgess
Episode 13: Brian Kisida: Nuance on the politics of K-12 and higher education
A leader in education policy research and civil discourse in academia discusses his survey of what is (and isn't) taught in high schools about race, and…
Jan 23
Matt Burgess
Liberal and conservative abundance movements need each other
A conservative critique of "abundance" liberalism pointed out that abundance rings hollow without family, public virtue and national dynamism. Abundance…
Jan 11
Matt Burgess
December 2025
And that's how I learned to speak up
The academy is no place for self-censorship.
Dec 16, 2025
Matt Burgess
Discussions of climate futures, adaptation and the EPA endangerment finding
Recordings of recent public conversations I've had on climate change with interesting thinkers having diverse viewpoints.
Dec 3, 2025
Matt Burgess
An immigrant's take on U.S. immigration
Immigrants make key contributions that help make America great. We deserve respect and stable policies. We also have a responsibility to integrate and…
Dec 1, 2025
Matt Burgess
November 2025
Episode 12: Ron Rabou: Blessed are the peacemakers
Wyoming faith, business, and community leaders come together to combat polarization and restore grace to public life.
Nov 3, 2025
Matt Burgess
October 2025
Episode 11: Shaka Mitchell: Secrets to successful charter schools
In our third episode on bright spots in K-12 education, I talk to Shaka Mitchell about the importance of safety, standards, and strong relationships…
Oct 3, 2025
Matt Burgess
September 2025
How do we find an off-ramp?
A panel of University of Wyoming student leaders and administrators discussed political violence and how to have better dialogue. The power went out. We…
Sep 24, 2025
Matt Burgess
My responses to the Associated Press
The AP surveyed climate scientists and experts (economists, etc.) on the DOE and EPA's controversial climate change reports. I copy my full responses…
Sep 5, 2025
Matt Burgess
Livestream with the "blue team"
A team of 85+ scientists organized on Bluesky to respond to the DOE climate report. I joined journalist Andy Revkin and three of these scientists to…
Sep 3, 2025
Matt Burgess
