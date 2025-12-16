Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival

Economic development is key to addressing climate change
Development-driven adaptation is driving the bus on many, if not most, climate-sensitive outcomes. A summary of our new working paper.
  Matt Burgess
Regular economic development patterns with seismic implications
Global economic development has progressed with several highly regular patterns for more than half a century. These patterns may change, but their…
  Matt Burgess
Episode 13: Brian Kisida: Nuance on the politics of K-12 and higher education
A leader in education policy research and civil discourse in academia discusses his survey of what is (and isn't) taught in high schools about race, and…
  Matt Burgess
1:42:57
Liberal and conservative abundance movements need each other
A conservative critique of "abundance" liberalism pointed out that abundance rings hollow without family, public virtue and national dynamism. Abundance…
  Matt Burgess

