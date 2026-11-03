A new and interesting journal called Dialogues on Climate Change recently asked me to write a target article on institutional neutrality in climate change science. I.e., what would institutional neutrality look like in the best case? Why should we support it? My abstract is below and my article is here.

The way this journal’s format works is that they invite several other scholars to debate the target article—some with supportive takes, and others with critical ones. The original article, the articles debating it, and the original author’s reply to the debate form an issue of the journal. Three of the articles commenting on my target article above are now published online (from Mike Hulme here, Jennie Stephens here, and Jessica Weinkle here). There is a fourth that is accepted and will come out soon (which is the most critical of my position of them all). I will write about, and share my reply to, all four articles when my reply (and the last of the articles) is out.

But today, I wanted to focus on Jessica Weinkle’s take. She writes the very interesting Substack Conflicted, and she just released a new post expanding on her article in our Dialogues issue about institutional neutrality. Her article and post force me to confront head-on an issue that I—candidly—do not particularly enjoy talking or writing about: conflicts of interest (COIs) in science.

My take on COIs in climate change science

I strongly support COI policies for academic institutions and scientific journals. Researchers should disclose potential conflicts (real or perceived), and they should work with their institutions to manage those conflicts. For example, here is my disclosure from my article above:

For what it’s worth, I don’t know that there’s an actual COI in either of these cases—HxA and ACC have never tried to influence my research conclusions or public comments, and I would quit my roles (neither of which I am paid for) in a second if they ever did. But I disclosed these relationships anyway in this paper, because there clearly could be a perceived COI—ACC is a right-leaning environmental non-profit, and HxA advocates for institutional neutrality in academia. Nonetheless, I joined HxA because I support institutional neutrality (and viewpoint diversity and constructive disagreement), not the other way around.

The main reason I hesitate to engage in discourses about COIs in science, though, is the following: I’ve always thought that it is basically impossible to have research institutions and funding pathways that are completely free from COIs, and I also find that COIs are too often invoked by people who don’t want to engage with the substance of a scholar’s research or argument. It’s much easier to wave away inconvenient research as funded by Exxon, Soros, Steyer, or some other favorite bogeyman, than it is to engage with the substance. So, I am usually only interested in COIs related to a piece of research if someone can first convince me that the research is bad (i.e., unrigorous, flawed), and they can also convince me that it’s bad plausibly because of the COIs. Otherwise, spare me the conspiracy theories, and let’s stick to debating the ideas and evidence.

But Jessica’s article and post illustrate an aspect of COIs—intimately related to institutional neutrality and open inquiry—that I share her concern about: double standards in how COIs are reported and viewed.

For example, how many climate researchers have investments, funding, or other interests in the renewables industry or private consultancies, and don’t disclose that in their papers? (Answer: many, as Jessica and others have documented.) How would it be viewed by the climate science community if someone had similar relationships and disclosure practices with fossil fuel companies? (Answer: there would almost certainly be attempts to make that person a pariah.) How many climate researchers have been paid to author amicus briefs in support of litigation against fossil fuel companies (e.g., in Suncor v. Boulder County) or the Trump administration (e.g., in Lighthiser v. Trump)? (Again, the answer is likely many, though I don’t know for sure if all were paid; see the case links.) What would the research community make of someone who was paid to write a brief for the other side?

I think any honest observer would have to admit that there are or would be double standards in both of these cases, and others like them. If so, those double standards clearly undermine institutional neutrality and trust. In the case of litigation and policy (e.g., Roger Pielke Jr. has written about what happened to him after he testified before Congress as a witness called by Republicans; testifying or working for Democrats is seen by most as a badge of honor), the double standards undermine the idea that scientific expertise is a public good that different political factions should have broad access to. The double standards also have the potential to collectively tilt the science more than any one COI does.

Anyway, I appreciate Jessica’s paper and comment. She has given me lots to chew on as I write my reply to all of the papers submitted for the issue.

For now, I’ll just say that observers of science worried about scientific integrity and outside influences should be at least as concerned about COI double standards as they are about COIs themselves. And scholars should manage their own conflicts and disclosures diligently, while also debating the science itself on its merits and on the evidence, before invoking COIs to muddy the waters.