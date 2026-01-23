Episode 13: Brian Kisida: Nuance on the politics of K-12 and higher education

Show notes:
Today’s guest is Brian Kisida. Brian Kisida is an Associate Professor in the Truman School of Government & Public Affairs at the University of Missouri, Co-Director of the Arts, Humanities, & Civic Engagement Lab, and Director of the Open Minds Initiative. We discuss his recent research on K-12 education, which cuts through the political noise on what is and is not being taught in high schools about race and critical race theory. We also discuss his work on promoting viewpoint diversity in the classroom, and his perspective on broader national debates about higher education reform. We compare notes from our positive experiences at flagship public universities, in contrast to some of the news stories out of elite universities.
Don’t miss our next episode!
Make sure to subscribe, and stay tuned for our next episode, Episode 14, with Sharon Friedman, on finding common ground in public lands. Dr. Friedman worked at the U.S. Forest Service for over 30 years in areas including planning, regulation, litigation, and research. In her retirement, she founded and has run The Smokey Wire, a popular news and discussion forum for forest and federal lands issues.