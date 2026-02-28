Episode 14: Sharon Friedman: Finding common ground on federal lands and federal science

Show notes:
Today’s guest is Sharon Friedman. Dr. Friedman worked at the U.S. Forest Service for over 30 years in areas including planning, regulation, litigation, and research. In 2022, she received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Yale School of the Environment. In her retirement, she founded and has run The Smokey Wire, a popular news and discussion forum for forest and federal lands issues. We discuss what federal scientists do, recent controversies surrounding federal science and scientists, federal lands issues in the news including permitting and wildfire prevention, and how to find common ground.
