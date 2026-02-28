Episode 14: Sharon Friedman: Finding common ground on federal lands and federal science

Grounded, Not Divided

Grounded, Not Divided is a podcast about leaders who are getting important things done in the real world. It is hosted by Matt Burgess, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming.

Our guests are leaders in business, government, non-profits and civil society, who are making progress on some of society’s hardest problems, like poverty, disease, innovation, environmental protection, and education.

Society's deepest divisions come from the virtual world: social media, online and cable news, and the pundit class. It’s easy to oversimplify, misinform, and demonize people when we’re trying to sell a narrative and get clicks. But when we’re working to get things done in the real world, reality keeps us honest. In other words, when we're more grounded, we're less divided. Our guests' stories show us how much we can accomplish if we’re willing to learn from each other, work hard, and work together.

Grounded, Not Divided is a podcast about leaders who are getting important things done in the real world. It is hosted by Matt Burgess, an economics professor at the University of Wyoming. Our guests are leaders in business, government, non-profits and civil society, who are making progress on some of society’s hardest problems, like poverty, disease, innovation, environmental protection, and education. Society's deepest divisions come from the virtual world: social media, online and cable news, and the pundit class. It’s easy to oversimplify, misinform, and demonize people when we’re trying to sell a narrative and get clicks. But when we’re working to get things done in the real world, reality keeps us honest. In other words, when we're more grounded, we're less divided. Our guests' stories show us how much we can accomplish if we’re willing to learn from each other, work hard, and work together.