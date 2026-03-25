Episode 15: Ian Burgess: Entrepreneurship and education in the age of AI

Show notes:
Today’s guest is Ian Burgess. Besides being my identical twin brother, Ian is founder and President of Ascendance Foundry, co-founder and former President of Validere, former Senior Venture Partner at the Pioneer Fund, board member of NEXTCanada and Cquesta, and the world’s sixth-ranked amateur long driver. We discuss his experience and philosophy on entrepreneurship, where he thinks AI will create new job opportunities, and he offers his advice for young people on how they can seize these opportunities. Preparing young people for the AI workforce of tomorrow is the focus of Ascendance Foundry.
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Make sure to subscribe, and stay tuned for our next episode, Episode 16, with Renae Marshall. Renae Marshall is a Ph.D. candidate at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at the University of California Santa Barbara. She studies environmental politics, with a focus on understanding bipartisanship. As part of her research, she has read every state-level climate-change bill from the past decade, and we discuss what she’s learned about what works and doesn’t work for bridging partisan divides.
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