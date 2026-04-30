Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival
Grounded, Not Divided
Episode 16: Renae Marshall: Bipartisanship on climate and energy
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Episode 16: Renae Marshall: Bipartisanship on climate and energy

U.S. climate and energy policy has felt like a whipsaw for the past decade. But, below the headlines, there has been more bipartisan cooperation than people think. Researcher Renae Marshall explains.
Matt Burgess's avatar
Matt Burgess
Apr 30, 2026

Show notes:

Today’s guest is Renae Marshall. Renae Marshall is a Ph.D. candidate at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at the University of California Santa Barbara. She studies environmental politics, with a focus on understanding bipartisanship. As part of her research, she has read every state-level climate-change bill from the past decade, and we discuss what she’s learned about what works and doesn’t work for bridging partisan divides. We also talk about caucuses in Congress, and the important role they play in helping members find common ground and get things done.

Don’t miss our next episode!

Make sure to subscribe, and stay tuned for our next episode, Episode 17, with Skip York. Our conversation will focus on the war in the Middle East and what it means for energy security globally and in the U.S. The episode will be live-taped next Monday, May 4, at the University of Wyoming College of Business.

Skip York is a Nonresident Fellow in Energy and Global Oil at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and he is chief energy strategist at Turner Mason & Company, an energy consulting and advisory firm. Dr. York was formerly head of Commodity Strategy for Petroleum at BHP, and he has experience working with ExxonMobil, McKinsey & Company, Charles River Associates, and Wood Mackenzie. Dr. York received his undergraduate degree in economics from UW, and he holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Virginia.

Some previous Guided Civic Revival coverage of climate change politics:

If you’re interested in this topic, we have covered it quite a lot here at Guided Civic Revival and Grounded, Not Divided. Here are some examples:

U.S. progress on climate change will continue under the second Trump administration, despite the vibe shift

U.S. progress on climate change will continue under the second Trump administration, despite the vibe shift

Matt Burgess
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November 9, 2024
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Don't over-interpret the 'red wave' and 'no climate voters' election stories

Don't over-interpret the 'red wave' and 'no climate voters' election stories

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November 10, 2024
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How well do we understand the indirect effects of U.S. policies on the climate?

How well do we understand the indirect effects of U.S. policies on the climate?

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September 2, 2025
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When should the courts intervene in climate change policy?

When should the courts intervene in climate change policy?

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Mar 18
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The "stopping smoking cures cancer" fallacy

The "stopping smoking cures cancer" fallacy

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July 26, 2025
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The Inflation Reduction Act is not to blame for its own destruction

The Inflation Reduction Act is not to blame for its own destruction

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July 7, 2025
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If the Trump administration wants better climate science, it should support climate science

If the Trump administration wants better climate science, it should support climate science

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August 7, 2025
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Livestream with the "blue team"

Livestream with the "blue team"

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September 3, 2025
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New study on the link between Elon Musk's politics and the Tesla brand

New study on the link between Elon Musk's politics and the Tesla brand

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July 28, 2025
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Episode 1: Benji Backer: Nature is Nonpartisan

Episode 1: Benji Backer: Nature is Nonpartisan

Matt Burgess
·
November 19, 2024
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Episode 2: David and Robert Lawrence: Getting things done on energy and the environment

Episode 2: David and Robert Lawrence: Getting things done on energy and the environment

Matt Burgess
·
December 11, 2024
Read full story
Episode 3: Jeri Curry: Making disaster relief about people and not politics

Episode 3: Jeri Curry: Making disaster relief about people and not politics

Matt Burgess
·
December 18, 2024
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