Episode 16: Renae Marshall: Bipartisanship on climate and energy

Show notes:

Today’s guest is Renae Marshall. Renae Marshall is a Ph.D. candidate at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at the University of California Santa Barbara. She studies environmental politics, with a focus on understanding bipartisanship. As part of her research, she has read every state-level climate-change bill from the past decade, and we discuss what she’s learned about what works and doesn’t work for bridging partisan divides. We also talk about caucuses in Congress, and the important role they play in helping members find common ground and get things done.

Don’t miss our next episode!

Make sure to subscribe, and stay tuned for our next episode, Episode 17, with Skip York. Our conversation will focus on the war in the Middle East and what it means for energy security globally and in the U.S. The episode will be live-taped next Monday, May 4, at the University of Wyoming College of Business.

Skip York is a Nonresident Fellow in Energy and Global Oil at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and he is chief energy strategist at Turner Mason & Company, an energy consulting and advisory firm. Dr. York was formerly head of Commodity Strategy for Petroleum at BHP, and he has experience working with ExxonMobil, McKinsey & Company, Charles River Associates, and Wood Mackenzie. Dr. York received his undergraduate degree in economics from UW, and he holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Virginia.

Some previous Guided Civic Revival coverage of climate change politics:

If you’re interested in this topic, we have covered it quite a lot here at Guided Civic Revival and Grounded, Not Divided. Here are some examples: