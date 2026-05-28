Episode 17: Skip York: War in the Middle East and energy security

Show notes:

Energy security is one of the vital issues in the news lately, with the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz restricting energy supplies and driving up prices. Today’s episode aims to demystify what the war is doing to energy markets, and what the future might look like if the war drags on.

Our guest is Harold “Skip” York. Skip York is a Nonresident Fellow in Energy and Global Oil at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and he is chief energy strategist at Turner Mason & Company, an energy consulting and advisory firm. Dr. York was formerly head of Commodity Strategy for Petroleum at BHP, and he has experience working with ExxonMobil, McKinsey & Company, Charles River Associates, and Wood Mackenzie. Dr. York received his undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Wyoming, and he holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Virginia.

Our conversation was recorded live at the University of Wyoming on May 4, 2026. Here is the video recording:

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Make sure to subscribe, and stay tuned for our next episode, Episode 18, with Scott Beaulier. Scott Beaulier is the H.A. (Dave) True Family Dean of Business at the University of Wyoming. He was previously Dean of Business at North Dakota State University, and he was the youngest business dean in the country at the time. He has written about higher-education reform, and he writes The Arena Substack about “institutions that shape economic and public life”. We discuss the challenges facing business schools and higher education in general, his approach to leadership, and marathon running—he just ran Boston for the fifth time.