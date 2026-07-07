Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival
Grounded, Not Divided
Episode 18: Scott Beaulier: Business schools in a changing landscape
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Episode 18: Scott Beaulier: Business schools in a changing landscape

UW Dean of Business Scott Beaulier shares his insights on where business schools are headed amidst AI and demographic and political turmoil. We also discuss his passion for marathon running.
Matt Burgess's avatar
Matt Burgess
Jul 07, 2026

Show notes:

Today’s guest is Scott Beaulier. Scott Beaulier is the H.A. (Dave) True Family Dean of Business at the University of Wyoming. He was previously Dean of Business at North Dakota State University, and he was the youngest business dean in the country at the time. He has written about higher-education reform, and he writes The Arena Substack about “institutions that shape economic and public life”. We discuss the challenges facing business schools and higher education in general, his approach to leadership, and marathon running—he just ran Boston for the fifth time.

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