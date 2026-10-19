Episode 20: Wesley Warshawer: Leaving your bubble as a digital nomad

Show notes:
Today’s guest is with Wesley Warshawer. Wesley Warshawer is an analyst in the semiconductor industry, a Fulbright scholar, and the University of Arizona W.A. Franke Honors College Young Alumni of the Year for 2025-26. During the COVID pandemic, Wesley became a digital nomad—traveling first around the central United States in order to try to better understand communities that differed politically from his “San Francisco bubble”, and later to South America and Africa. We discuss his travels and what they have taught him about our society’s divisions and what can unite us. You can find Wesley on Substack here.
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Make sure to subscribe, and stay tuned for our next episode, Episode 21, with Lauren Teixeira. Lauren Teixeira is a Senior Climate and Energy Analyst at the Breakthrough Institute. We discuss her fascinating recent talk at the 2026 Progress Conference called “Is progress compatible with prosociality?”, as well as her broader work on climate and energy.
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