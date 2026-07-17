Cartoon created by ChatGPT, with the prompt: “Can you draw a cartoon representation of fossil fuel companies and tobacco companies being sued in a courtroom by activists?”

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) just released their long-awaited report on the science of extreme event attribution. The report’s charge was to assess the scientific evidence on links between human-caused climate change and the frequency and severity of various types of extreme events, and—more controversially—on whether and to what extent specific extreme events can be attributed to human-caused climate change. For example, how confident can we be that heat waves in Europe are becoming more common because of climate change? And how confident can we be that the specific heat wave Europe just had a few weeks ago was caused in part by climate change?

The figure below summarizes the report’s top-line conclusions. The authors conclude that the evidence for attributing trends in extreme events to climate change is stronger than the evidence for attributing specific extreme events to climate change; and that the strength of both types of evidence varies widely by event type (strongest for heat waves, weakest for severe convective storms—i.e., storms that produce hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes).

Figure S-1 from the NASEM report .

Are we debating science or litigation?

The report—along with the NASEM working group that produced it—has been the subject of controversy for the past several months. But the controversy has more to do with the report’s perceived effects on climate litigation—lawsuits against fossil fuel companies and the Trump administration—than it has to do with the science itself. Critics allege that the report was commissioned, with funding from left-leaning philanthropy organizations, with the intention of slanting the evidence in order to support climate litigation. Supporters of the report allege that the report’s critics are engaging in a bad-faith campaign to muddy the scientific waters in order to oppose climate litigation.

As is often the case in these types of debates, there are grains of truth on both sides, which are too easily spun into reckless ad-hominem attacks.

For example, some of the report’s critics (like Roger Pielke Jr. and Jessica Weinkle) raise important points about single-event attribution science and funder influence/conflict of interest—points that shouldn’t be controversial to raise or discuss. In fact, if the political valence of the report and its funders were reversed, there would undoubtedly be a large chorus of outraged climate scientists shouting similar points from the rooftops (probably including some of those who are currently accusing Pielke and other report critics of bad faith).

On the other hand, pushback against the NASEM report also included efforts by an opposition research firm to gather personal communications from working group members through public records requests, presumably to support later allegations of bias or collusion with litigants in court proceedings or the press. Two members reportedly resigned from the group as a result. This type of opposition research is legal, obviously, but it also seems outside the bounds of good-faith scientific debate. The idea that it might have been partly intended to muddy the waters in court, intimidate scientists from participating, or both—à la Merchants of Doubt—seems plausible.

For what it’s worth, the final report itself seems more balanced than its critics may have originally feared. (Here is an assessment I had Claude produce yesterday, which seems relatively fair to my eye.) But I wish we could keep the attribution debate focused on the science itself, and I think we can, as soon as both sides of the litigation debate realize that attribution science isn’t really a first-order issue for these court cases.

Climate lawsuits won’t be decided on attribution science.

I wrote a long, more technical post on this back in March, so I won’t rehash all of it.

The short version of my argument is that most climate lawsuits will (and should) fail—regardless of attribution science or its standing—because fossil fuels aren’t tobacco.

Here is the tobacco story: Tobacco companies make products (cigarettes) that quantifiably harm their consumers and others (via second-hand smoke). Tobacco companies knew these facts early on and worked to obscure them from the public. As a result, tobacco companies lost a series of lawsuits over the past 30 years, which were key pieces of the campaign against smoking, and smoking in public places, in the U.S.

Advocates for climate litigation try to tell a similar story about fossil fuels, which has enough grains of truth to make it seductive. Major fossil-fuel companies have known about human-caused climate change for decades and some have worked to obscure it from the public. If we believe attribution science, then fossil fuels arguably create quantifiable harms to specific people that we can identify, seemingly motivating tort claims.

The big problem with the fossil-fuels-tobacco analogy, though, is that fossil fuels also provide enormous benefits to their consumers and the public, via energy and widely used materials (e.g., plastics). If we eliminated tobacco tomorrow, the world would get unambiguously healthier and probably richer. There are valid philosophical debates to be had about personal liberty, etc.; so, I’m not saying we should necessarily ban tobacco. But, if we did, it would definitely save lives. It also wouldn’t be hard to come up with a defensible scientific analysis suggesting tobacco is an economic net-negative for society.

On the other hand, if we banned fossil fuels tomorrow, many more people would die than would be saved. Hospitals around the world would lose power; power shortages would choke fertilizer supply chains and cause famines. It wouldn’t be pretty. That doesn’t deny the reality of human-caused climate change, or minimize the need to develop and deploy cheap alternative sources of energy as soon as possible. But it does mean that it’s a lot harder to: (a) make a convincing tort claim against fossil fuel companies for climate change (ignoring their products’ benefits); and (b) make a convincing case that the courts have the authority and ability to make climate policy, circumventing Congress’ right to decide “major questions” of “vast economic and political significance”.

For these reasons, climate lawsuits have tended to fail in court despite the courts often agreeing with plaintiffs’ claims of attributable harms from climate change. Lighthiser v. Trump is an example of this, as I discuss in my previous post linked above. The few climate lawsuits that succeeded in court have tended to focus on procedural issues—e.g., did the government follow the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) when assembling the Department of Energy Working Group Report? (Environmental Defense Fund v. Wright.)

The point is: fossil fuel companies and other opponents of climate litigation are much more likely to succeed in court by convincing judges that fossil fuels aren’t tobacco—and therefore tort claims are complicated and the Major Questions Doctrine applies to policy questions—than by convincing judges that attribution science is biased or flawed. Conversely, proponents of and plaintiffs in climate litigation are unlikely to win in court with attribution science alone, unless they can also convince the courts that the benefits of cheap, reliable energy and the Major Questions Doctrine are not relevant considerations for fossil fuels, in contrast to tobacco. Either way, my prediction is that climate lawsuits will continue to not be decided primarily on attribution science (and the plaintiffs will continue to lose in most cases).

Let’s keep the debate focused on the science.

The sooner we can all realize that attribution science isn’t the pivotal issue in climate lawsuits, the sooner we can get back to having smarter, wonkier, less contentious, and still-important debates about attribution science.

For example, does it make epistemic sense to attribute single events to changes in the distribution of climate variables (which is what climate change is)? Does it make sense not to attribute single events to climate change if they would be 1-in-1,000-year events in pre-industrial climates but they are 1-in-20-year events today because of climate change? What role should climate models play, compared to historical data, in making these types of determinations?

These are important scientific questions that should be debated openly, honestly, and with diversities of viewpoints encouraged rather than suppressed. Let’s stop calling each other names and have these debates.

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UPDATE: Not surprisingly, I am not the first person to criticize the analogy between fossil fuels and tobacco. A few readers have sent me interesting older pieces on this. I will post links to some of these below as I find them.