Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival

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Sharon F.'s avatar
Sharon F.
Jul 17Edited

I wonder as to the need for "attribution science". Of course, my area (wildfires) is not ultimately meteorological (think human caused ignitions and suppression) so it's a bit of an odd duck on the graph. But suppose we have a heat wave that is 10% more likely to have happened or 80% more likely.. does it matter to anyone, except as an argument for more climate action? It seems to me that we have more people working on, and funding for, researching potential climate negative effects, and developing marketing campaigns for climate actions of various kinds (which when its USG funding, have been considered extremely broadly). Maybe someone out there has discussed the rationale for spending money and time on attribution of specific events?

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1 reply by Matt Burgess
The Exhausted Moderate's avatar
The Exhausted Moderate
7d

What sticks for me is that neither side actually wants to argue attribution on the merits. The science fight is where they get to argue motive instead, you commissioned it to slant the record, no you FOIA'd our emails to scare people off the panel. Way more fun than conceding the case turns on Major Questions either way.

And yeah, the tobacco disanalogy is the part that does the work. Cigarettes have no upside so the tort math is clean. Fossil fuels save more lives than they cost right now, and a judge sees that even if the attribution is airtight. Hard to build a duty-of-care claim around a product the plaintiffs used to drive to court.

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