Grounded, Not Divided - Trailer

Welcome to Grounded, Not Divided, a podcast about leaders who are getting important things done in the real world. I’m Matt Burgess.

Our society is too divided. Plenty of podcasts are already taking this on, by interviewing talking heads from different sides of our most controversial issues. I’m glad they’re doing this, and I’ll keep listening.

But I’m going to take a different approach on this podcast. I’m going to talk to interesting people who are rolling up their sleeves and getting things done in the real world. My guests will be people who are taking on some of society’s hardest problems—like poverty, disease, innovation, environmental protection, and education. They’ll be people making real progress, in business, policy, non-profits, and other sectors of society.

Our deepest divisions come from the virtual world: social media, online and cable news, and the pundit class. It’s easy to oversimplify, misinform, and demonize people when you’re trying to sell a narrative and get clicks. But when you’re trying to get things done in the real world, reality keeps you honest. In other words, when you’re more grounded, you’re less divided.

So, join me. We’ll learn from real changemakers. They’ll teach us that the world is more complicated than we realized. But they’ll also teach us that progress is possible. If we’re willing to learn from others, work hard, and work together, we there’s nothing we can’t achieve.