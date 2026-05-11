Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival

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Jessica Weinkle's avatar
Jessica Weinkle
16h

There is a lot of stuff that pops up on campuses under the eat what you kill model. The minor in dog training comes to mind. I'm skeptical of recreational therapy as a bachelors program. Then there are the degrees that pop up to meet whatever is the latest rage in business or politics that seemingly make good money but pull the university into strange places such as sustainable finance.

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1 reply by Matt Burgess
Putney D.'s avatar
Putney D.
1dEdited

The financial impact aspect is important, but it's also part of a perverse feedback cycle. The first department to try to tamp down on grade inflation is going to see a mass migration of students away from their courses, making their bottom line look worse. Holding the line on academic standards means more of the dreaded DNFs. Cutting AI-afflicted online classes means losing enrollment and looking weak compared to programs who happily enroll anyone online.

More generally, many of the metrics that schools can measure immediately (lots of satisfied students in classes) aren't necessarily the same as long-term success for those students. I have yet to hear any actual discussion of post-graduation outcomes affecting a program; instead, it's simply a numbers game of FTE counts.

Plus, any faculty member who speaks up too loudly against their peers is going to see retaliation through "shared governance" procedures: course approvals held up, internal grants rejected, recognitions reconsidered, etc.

Did "shared governance" ever really work? Curious if there was a halcyon time when it did.

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