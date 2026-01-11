Image created by ChatGPT with the prompt: “Make a cartoon that represents liberal and conservative abundance movements working together.”

Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson was one of the most influential books of last year. It argued that liberals should embrace a politics focused on building—more houses, more energy, more infrastructure, more scientific capacity. It critiqued current liberal politics that focus too much on stopping bad things rather than building good things.

Liberal politics of stopping bad things tend to hyper-focus on process and risk aversion in ways that create what Francis Fukuyama famously called “vetocracy”—a situation where nothing gets done because too many people effectively have a veto. A society where more things get built would not just be richer, it would also be more just, Klein and Thompson argue. Scarcity makes things expensive—housing and energy for example—and the burden of those costs is greatest on the poor. Abundance does the opposite, to the benefit of all, including the poor. (Economists have been saying this for decades; see below.)

Countries’ average incomes, and average incomes among their poorest members, are very strongly correlated, as David Dollar and Aart Kraay showed in two famous papers .

Abundance needs conservative ideas

Although Abundance was written by and for liberals, many people have pointed out that there is lots for conservatives to like in the abundance agenda, too. Rolling back burdensome and counterproductive regulations to unleash American innovation? Making America richer and the necessities of life cheaper? Embracing “can-do” over “can’t-do” attitudes in politics and culture? What’s not to like?

However, American Conservation Coalition President Chris Barnard offered an interesting conservative critique of the abundance agenda in American Affairs. What good is more stuff, Barnard argued, if we neglect permanent non-material goods and institutions that provide structure and purpose to society? A conservative abundance movement should therefore center family, public virtue, stewardship and national dynamism. This focus would ensure that we create an abundance of the right things (i.e., things that promote human flourishing). “Even if they live in affordable apartments cooled by cheap clean energy, a sterile, chatbot-dependent, and space drug-addicted people would be far from the flourishing future a pro-human abundance could deliver,” Barnard said.

I would take Barnard’s argument further. He’s right that we wouldn’t want abundance without family, public virtue, stewardship, and national dynamism. But, more importantly, we can’t have abundance without family, public virtue, stewardship and national dynamism. A sterile, chatbot-dependent, and space-drug addicted people would not be able to build a world with affordable apartments and abundant cheap energy.

Families quite literally create and power the next generation, which is vital to strong economies and thriving societies. Having the nuclear family as the base unit of social organization is probably key to the historical origins and continued thriving of the (small-l) liberal institutions that power western prosperity, as Joseph Henrich outlines in The WERIDest People in the World. Nuclear-family-based societies promote voluntary associations, markets and merit-based hierarchies, as opposed to the nepotism that is common in clan- or extended-kin-based societies. Monogamy also reduces the numbers of aimless young men in society, who tend to cause social problems. Intact, two-parent families are also vital to children’s success, especially those having disadvantaged backgrounds, decades of research shows.

A society needs a strong shared identity and sense of purpose to provide the public goods that underpin for abundance, again as decades of research has shown. (My colleagues and I review some of this research here.) In America, we are lucky to be able to draw our shared identity and sense of purpose from a creed—a set of ideals and institutions that have produced the most successful society in world history, by many measures—rather than an ethnic or racial identity. (Conservatives would be wise to not lose sight of this, as Vivek Ramaswamy argued recently in the New York Times.) A sense of dynamism is a key part of this successful American creed. We need a sense of stewardship to respect and maintain this creed and these institutions. Public safety is essential to rule of law and civic trust, both of which are preconditions for the investments needed for abundance. Personal responsibility and accountability are essential to raising and educating children.

In other words, we need conservative values and ideas to build things liberals want. If this is too abstract, consider the following specific examples:

Which states build the most housing (per capita), have the most affordable housing, and have the fastest-falling homeless populations? Red states, who build new houses at a faster per-capita pace, even as they face increasing demand from people disproportionately wanting to move there (disproportionately from blue states).

Where is upward economic mobility the highest? Utah, which also has the highest rate of family stability.

Which states are rising fastest in the rankings for K-12 test scores? Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee and Alabama, who are focusing on evidence-based curriculum reforms, extensive teacher training, and high expectations (i.e. personal responsibility) for students and teachers.

Where are the next generation of college students flocking to? Increasingly, red states in the south, whose schools they view as less overrun by radical politics.

Source: Douglas Belkin and Andrea Fuller, Wall Street Journal .

Which state is building the most carbon-free energy? Texas, which has a strong pro-business, pro-growth political climate, despite having less of a pro-renewable political climate.

Who has the highest marriage and fertility rates, and the best mental health—all needed for abundance? Conservatives.

Everyday Americans have started to notice these patterns, as the poll below illustrates.

The impressions of Americans about each party’s priorities, from the Searchlight Institute.

Abundance also needs liberal ideas

Before conservatives get too smug, here are some reasons that abundance also needs liberals and their ideas:

Being an innovator and a scientist both strongly correlate with the Big-Five personality trait openness (to new ideas and experiences). People high in openness (and scientists and innovators) are disproportionately liberal. (There is some evidence that scientific institutions have discriminated against conservatives, and made hostile climates for them, recently, but that does not explain the whole disparity. Scientists and academics have skewed liberal as long as we’ve been collecting data.)

Today, we think of more liberal cities as fading and more conservative ones as booming, but twenty years ago Richard Florida wrote a whole book about the opposite pattern occurring at the time. Places like Silicon Valley, Boston, Washington, D.C. and Austin were becoming world-leading innovation hubs—leaving other, redder, parts of the country behind—partly due to cultures welcoming of diversity, skilled immigration and the LGBT community. Cities tend to be more liberal-leaning (and more innovative) in general, regardless of whether they are in red or blue states.

Beyond cities, abundance also thrives on a stable rules-based international order, international trade, strong support for science and R&D, and an ability to attract the best and brightest from all over the world. This does not mean we need open borders, nor that the H-1B system is above scrutiny (more on my views on immigration here), nor that we can’t be strategic about industrial policy and protecting key industries against China-led de-industrialization. But it does mean that across-the-board “liberation-day”-style protectionism (the largest tax hike on Americans in recent history), blanket $100k fees for new H-1B visas for skilled immigrants (which will effectively end skilled immigration in some sectors like academia), volatile and sometimes-unconstitutional international student policies, indiscriminate DOGE-ing of the civil service (which is only about 4% of federal spending, and not where most of the waste, fraud and abuse is), drastic cuts to science (which the Congressional GOP, thankfully, seems to be undoing), and cavalier attitudes towards alliances like NATO, are bad for American business and prosperity. The recent job-growth and manufacturing numbers are a case in point.

Source: Justin Lambert and Danny Dougherty, Wall Street Journal .

Beyond these specific anti-abundance policies, conspiratorial, white-nationalist “groyperism”, and goop-y RFK-Jr.-inspired anti-vax ideologies are also cancers on the conservative movement that make us sicker (figuratively and literally) (though RFK Jr. has a point about unhealthy American diets). Groyperism is the mirror-image of the woke-left’s anti-merit identitarianism—as many others have pointed out—and any movement that is anti-merit is anti-abundance.

The point is: while the American left may have made some big anti-abundance mistakes over the past decade, the American right would be wise to not replicate them, or worse.

Vivek Ramaswamy laid this out recently at AmFest, in a speech that’s worth watching in full:

Most Americans are abundance-aligned

One of the things that makes America great—objectively the most successful country in world history, by many measures—is that an overwhelming majority of its citizens believe in the importance of family, public virtue, stewardship, freedom and national dynamism. They believe in patriotism and colorblind equal opportunity. They tend to overwhelmingly support abundance-enabling policies like investing in infrastructure and R&D, skilled legal immigration, and all-of-the-above energy. And many are willing to vote with their feet, as migrations to and from cities like San Francisco over the past two decades illustrate.

If any country can figure out abundance, it is the United States of America, especially if conservatives and liberals are willing to work together.