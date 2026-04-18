I had a great time discussing free speech with Nadine Strossen at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization recently. She has been a tireless and fearless leader on this issue for decades, with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU, where she was President from 1991 to 2008), the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), and in private practice and academia.

It was an honor to share the stage with her, and it was also humbling. I have been actively engaged in free-speech and academic freedom issues for a decade, and talking to Nadine made me realize that I still have a lot to learn.

Here is the full recording, and I list some highlights below.

Some highlights:

Words are not violence. This is literally true, obviously. But Nadine also described how there’s no evidence that suppressing offensive speech prevents violence (contrary to common arguments from would-be censors).

Censorship does not help the marginalized. In short, you need power to suppress speech, so arguments that ‘progressive’ censorship can somehow balance the scales of power in favor of marginalized groups are illogical, in addition to being ahistorical. In contrast, Nadine described several instances where free speech was a critical tool used to advance civil rights.

Nadine pushed back on government efforts to age-restrict (or otherwise censor) social media. This is one I admittedly struggle with a bit, because I find Jonathan Haidt’s work on the harms of social media to teens compelling, and I am also concerned by the influence of hostile foreign powers on platforms like TikTok. But Nadine argued that parents and schools—not the government—should lead on protecting teens from the harms of social media; and legislation regulating social media companies to protect national security (and privacy) should be narrowly tailored, viewpoint neutral, and focus on increasing transparency (in algorithms, etc.), rather than censorship.

The Citizens United (CU) decision did not rule that money is speech, nor that corporations are people. I learned something here, as I had heard these common misconceptions about the CU decision many times. What the Supreme Court actually held, Nadine explained, was that limiting spending on political speech necessarily limits the quantity of speech one can engage in, and corporations are made up of people, who have a right to freedom of association. Therefore spending limits must be scrutinized under the First Amendment. She argued for robust public funding of every ballot-qualified candidate, and strong transparency and disclosure requirements, as a pro-speech alternative to spending limits.

Campus deplatformings have increased in their success rate recently. In other words, if someone tries to deplatform a speaker, they are increasingly likely to succeed. She was referring to data from a recent FIRE report.

We discussed several other hot-button free-speech issues, including academic freedom, non-citizens' free speech rights, book bans, conversion therapy, and Nadine had great insights to share on each.



I’d be curious to hear others’ thoughts on the social media question, or any other issue we discussed, in the comment section!