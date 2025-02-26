Two of my former postdocs (Ekaterina (Kath) Landgren and Ryan Langendorf) and I just released a working paper, which is one of my favorite papers that I’ve worked on in my career so far. It’s a bit different from my usual stuff on political polarization and macroeconomics, but that’s why my research group’s motto is that we’re interested in anything that’s interesting. Kath and Ryan are both brilliant mathematical and computational scholars.

Here is the paper’s summary:

Folk wisdom about ambition

There are all kinds of contexts where folk wisdom tells us to aim high, but that aiming too high can backfire. Here is our summary of some of these contexts, including policy-making, entrepreneurship, job seeking, and dating.

Our goal in this paper was to mathematically formalize this folk wisdom. To do this, we built a model of someone searching for and choosing strategies whose rewards are unknown in advance, but where the distribution of available rewards is known, at least to some degree. In each time period, the searcher either sticks with their current strategy and its rewards, or they move on to search for a new strategy. Here is our summary of the assumptions and their interpretation.

In a nutshell, searchers in our model are trying to decide when to be satisfied. They set a threshold and search until they find it.

Aim for above-average but finite rewards

We prove that the best threshold—in terms of what maximizes the expected rewards—is both finite and strictly larger than the mean (average) of available rewards across strategies (scaled to equal 0 in the graph below).

In other words, you maximize your chances of success if you strive to do better than average compared to what you think is possible, but you also don’t waste too much time searching endlessly for very unlikely high-end rewards and thereby lose out on good, attainable outcomes.

We describe some real-world settings where people seem to behave like they understand this (see below). For example, in online dating, people concentrate the most effort on singles who are slightly more attractive than they are (left; data from here). The average ambition of college applications is dragged down slightly by safety schools and geographic constraints (especially among low-income applicants), but people (especially high-income applicants) still concentrate much of their application effort at colleges with similar or slightly higher median SAT scores than their own scores (right; data from here).

The smoothness and skewness of possible rewards affect how ambitious you should be

How much higher than the mean of what’s possible should you aim? We show that it depends on the search time you have—the more time you have, the more ambitious you should be—and the distribution you think available rewards have. We focus our analysis of the reward distribution on its smoothness (i.e., how correlated rewards are across time) and its skewness (i.e., whether low-end or high-end rewards are more common, compared to the mean). The figure below illustrates what we mean by skewness and smoothness.

Smoother (more correlated across time) rewards mean that you can only achieve incremental improvements by searching, which makes the optimal ambition closer to the mean of available rewards (left below). More left-skewed reward distributions—with the same mean—have larger typical (modal) rewards, which makes optimal ambition higher, compared to the mean.

Optimal ambition vs. optimal risk taking

This finding reveals an important difference between optimal ambition and optimal risk taking. We illustrate this in the case of economic policy—which has left-skewed rewards in most rich countries (left)—and private wealth building—which has heavily right-skewed rewards (right).

Economic growth rates are left-skewed. Because recessions tend to be larger than booms, mean growth rates are smaller than the median and modal (typical) growth rates. This means that, when taking an economic policy gamble, downside risks tend to be larger than the upside risks. This situation motivates less risk taking. If a risky economic policy could cause either a small boom or a large bust, you don't want to take that gamble. But if the typical-year growth rate is significantly higher than the mean growth rate, then you want to be more ambitious, in terms of what growth rate you strive for, compared to the mean.

Wealth distributions have the opposite property. They are heavily right skewed. This means that gambles in entrepreneurship and private investing are often smart because they result in either winning big or losing small. As a result, the best entrepreneurs are often risk takers. But, because the mean outcome of start-ups, for example, is so heavily influenced by the unicorns (i.e., the companies with valuations greater than $1 billion), you don't necessarily want to bet the farm on becoming a unicorn when there are many, many successful outcomes that are between the mean (already much higher than the mode) and the unicorn outcome.

To summarize: when the distribution of rewards is left-skewed, you should take fewer risks but be more ambitious (compared to the mean); when the distribution of rewards is right-skewed, you should take more risks but be less ambitious (compared to the mean).

Optimal ambition in elections

We also looked at U.S. elections, which are a fascinating case. We think of rewards here in terms of popular vote margins. Different states have different skewness and smoothness in their polling, which implies an incentive for parties to target either more or less ambitious strategies to increase their share of the popular vote. In states where your party has rougher (i.e. less correlated across time) and more left-skewed polling variation, you should pursue more ambitious campaign strategies that target higher vote margins compared to the mean.

The graph below shows what this looks like in the 2020 presidential election, taking the Republicans’ perspective. The Democrats' perspective would be the same for smoothness and a mirror image (i.e. opposite sign, same magnitude) for skewness. For example, polling data suggested that the Republicans had a better chance of outperforming their polling average in Minnesota than they did in neighboring Wisconsin.

It is not helpful to focus on measuring your rewards against more successful peers

Lastly, we asked: what happens if people evaluate the possibilities based on social comparison to their peers, rather than an unbiased assessment of available rewards? We re-analyzed our model, now assuming that people assess what’s possible either based on all of their peers (“all-cohort social comparison” below) or based only on their peers who are doing better (receiving higher rewards) than they are (“upward social comparison” below).

We found that upward social comparison is costly. If you're making decisions just based on information from peers performing better than you are, the best-possible expected outcome you can expect is much worse than if you used information from everyone (purple vs. yellow in the graph below). You also do best by being satisfied with a lower reward than the mean of those doing better than you are, if that’s who you’re looking at.

In other words, upward social comparison is unhelpful, despite being part of human nature. This is also formalizing a folk wisdom that we've likely all heard before. For example, “You shall not covet” is the tenth commandment in the Bible (Exodus 20:17).

The intuition pump

This is the type of paper that mathematicians call an “intuition pump”—it derives a mathematically precise expression of common sense, intuition, folk wisdom, or whatever else you want to call it. I find intuition-pump papers fun because they help you make sense of things you already know—like the idea that you should aim for above-average success, but that being too hard to satisfy can be costly—while also teaching you some new things—like (for me, anyway) the idea that skewness has opposite effects on the incentives for ambition and risk taking. I hope you find this one as interesting as I did!