Today marks a professional milestone: my first (working) paper coauthored with my twin brother, Ian. He is an applied physicist by training, who currently runs an AI-education start-up, Ascendance Foundry. Before AF, Ian worked for several years as an entrepreneur and investor in industries related to carbon sequestration and carbon markets. Our paper was sparked by conversations we’ve had over the past 2-3 years, trying to make sense of voluntary carbon market economics. About a year ago, we decided to pull in some bright students (Hassan Elshayeb, Sanju Patel, Elizabeth Francis, and Finbar Curtin) to help us formalize the ideas.

The figure below (from the paper) sets up the problem, as we see it.

Scenarios used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assume that society will annually sequester gigatons of carbon by 2050 and tens of gigatons by 2100 (Fig. 1a), to meet international temperature targets. At today’s prices, this would likely cost a trillion dollars per year or more—on the same order of magnitude as global military spending. Who will pay for it?

The Econ 101 answer is: governments would have to pay, because carbon sequestration is a public good. If I sequester a tonne of carbon today, I pay the cost up front. But the benefits—from a bit less climate change—are spread out across everyone in society, and they pay out gradually over decades. Private markets tend to be bad at providing public goods, because what private company would take this type of deal?

Yet, for roughly the past decade, many people have been arguing close to the opposite: governments are falling short (e.g., Fig. 1b, left), and the private sector can step up to fill the gap. The private sector can even make money in the process, the argument goes. Ecosystems of voluntary carbon markets, corporate climate pledges, and sustainable banking initiatives sprang up around this idea. Reports from prestigious groups like Mark Carney’s Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) (Fig. 1b, right) and McKinsey projected that voluntary carbon markets would reach gigaton scales by 2050.

The facts on the ground look very different. Annual voluntary carbon credit retirements (when a buyer buys the right to claim carbon savings) have stagnated since their surge around 2020, and new sequestration from voluntary projects (vintages) has sharply declined (Fig. 1c). Microsoft—the largest private purchaser of carbon removal credits—drastically reduced purchases earlier this year.

Private demand exists, but is structurally small

What’s going on here, we argue, is that private incentives to buy carbon credits are real, but they are structurally small. We analyze four of the main incentives.

Marketing incentives encourage companies to buy carbon credits or invest in sequestration projects to look good. They can use credits to offset emissions, and thereby reduce their advertised carbon footprints without changing operations as much. They can use major purchases and investments to generate favorable press releases. They can position themselves as industry leaders in sustainability and ethics. The problem is that these incentives can’t justify anything close to trillions of dollars in spending. As we discuss (see Fig. 2a below), the Forbes 2000 companies spent roughly 4 trillion USD combined on all marketing in 2025, compared to only about 1 billion USD spent by all buyers on carbon credit retirements. Realistic economic growth scenarios don’t get us anywhere close to gigaton-scale carbon credit spending without orders-of-magnitude larger shares of corporate marketing budgets going to carbon credits.

Consumer and brand pressure incentives are somewhat opposite to marketing. Instead of getting a brand reward for participating in the carbon market, what if brands were harmed for not participating? The cultural zeitgeist around 2020 made this seem plausible on the surface. But, on closer inspection, we would need economy-wide consumer pressure lasting decades, in which consumers effectively demanded much higher prices, given the costs of gigaton-scale sequestration. Estimates of consumer willingness to pay suggest this is highly implausible, and it has no historical parallel, as we discuss. The cultural zeitgeist around corporate climate initiatives also seems to be receding, by several measures (see Fig. 2b above).

Pressure from financial firms could motivate investments in carbon sequestration, if such investments made it easier for firms to obtain institutional capital. Again, though, this does not make sense at trillion-dollar scales. This would require such strong and large-scale collusion among financial firms as to violate western antitrust laws and also likely fiduciary duty. As we discuss, fear of antitrust scrutiny was one of the reasons the Net-Zero Banking Alliance shut down, and it isn’t even clear that its members’ lending practices were as net-zero aligned as advertised (or feared).

Monetizable co-benefits of sequestration projects can make them economical, even if the sequestration would not be economical on its own. For example, restoring mangroves can increase fishery yields; soil carbon management can improve crop yields. Such co-benefits are great, and they highlight the utility of many sequestration projects, regardless of what scale they reach. However, many of these co-benefits saturate, and some require new markets to be monetized.

Could costs come down?

Maybe, but—as Roger Pielke Jr. argued in a recent post—don’t bet on it.

He points out that costs have not come down as quickly over the past two decades as some predicted they would. In contrast, the past decade has seen huge decreases in solar power and electric vehicle (EV) costs. These technologies have the advantage of being modular (i.e., built from smaller interchangeable components, similar everywhere). Some sequestration technologies, like direct air capture (DAC), are modular, but most are not. Indeed, even the storage aspects of DAC are not.

As we explain in the paper:

“For most other sequestration approaches, scaling creates additional challenges to reducing costs, rather than enabling it. Early adopters of enhanced weathering can distribute their dust on nearby fields; transportation costs could increase as they scale. Storage sites for CCS or DAC could similarly become more remote and costly, and less reliable, as they scale, and scaling could drive up feedstock prices for BECCS and biochar3,40. Scaling carbon sequestration could increase the scarcity and prices of other resource inputs, such as land and water43, and face subsurface engineering challenges44. Some carbon sequestration approaches could therefore have shallow, or even increasing, cost curves—more like extraction industries—unlike modular technology industries such as solar power, electric vehicles, and DAC.” “Sequestration approaches currently achieving costs near 10 USD per tonne or less are predominantly land based, and these are limited in scale and permanence. Considering tradeoffs with food production, biodiversity, and other land-use objectives, afforestation and reforestation may not be able to provide more than 2-3 Gt CO2e per year40,45–47. They are also mature practices, with little potential for cost-saving technological improvements compared to other sequestration approaches, and they become more expensive as they scale to more expensive or marginal lands. Sequestration beyond ∼2 Gt CO2e is expected to cost more than 100 USD per tonne40.”

The ball is in governments’ courts

Returning to Econ 101: carbon sequestration is a public good. The private sector tends to under-provide public goods. So, if we need gigatons-to-tens-of-gigatons of annual carbon sequestration to achieve our climate targets, governments either need to substantially increase their efforts to incentivize carbon sequestration, or they need to focus less attention on high-sequestration scenarios, even if that means admitting that climate targets are in greater jeopardy than they had previously let on.

How might governments increase their efforts? We describe some available tools:

“they would need to play a major role incentivizing, developing, and deploying key technologies and approaches. At a minimum, this would involve large-scale R&D and deployment subsidies to facilitate cost reductions and learning by doing, like those that have supported solar energy42. Governments could also enact carbon pricing, compliance markets (i.e., force firms to participate in carbon markets), and/or large-scale government purchases of carbon credits3.”

In practice, though, current sequestration costs could make tens of gigatons prohibitive for governments, too.

“For example, the cost of sequestering 10 Gt CO2e at 100 USD per tonne is equivalent to roughly 2% of today’s global government spending—roughly one third of military spending50—and more than three orders of magnitude larger than pledges to the UN Fund for responding to Loss and Damage51 (Fig. 2a; see Methods). Would governments be collectively willing to spend this much, or impose carbon pricing or compliance markets strict enough to impose similar costs on their private sectors? Unsuccessful ballot initiatives and willingness-to-pay estimates reviewed above suggest they would face sociopolitical headwinds. Indeed, recent sociopolitical winds already seem to be turning against enabling carbon sequestration (Fig. 2b). Even if these recent winds were to reverse, policy volatility is itself corrosive to investment incentives. Sequestration costs might therefore need to be substantially reduced to make 10 Gt CO 2 e of sequestration feasible, even with government backing.”

Carbon sequestration is a public good, so, we argue that governments (and the private sector) should facilitate as much of it as is economically and sociopolitically feasible, even if that ends up being far less than is currently envisioned. However, reality—not wishful thinking—should guide our scenarios and planning.