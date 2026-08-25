Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival

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David Foster's avatar
David Foster
1h

This course on medical history is related

https://substack.com/home/post/p-212071923

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Chandler Reilly's avatar
Chandler Reilly
2h

Sounds like it’ll be an interesting class. I’ve been teaching something similar the last few years but looking at the world using Koyama and Rubin’s How the World Became Rich book.

I’ll have to take a look at your syllabus and borrow some more content on America.

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