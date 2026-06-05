The journal Science published an editorial this week called “Another red alert for American science”, drawing attention to a new proposed Office of Management and Budget (OMB) rule. The new OMB rule would seemingly subject all new research grants to ‘merit’ review by political appointees (see Section 200.205), among other provisions purportedly aimed at ensuring transparency and compliance with federal laws, including discrimination laws, among grantees.

I’m all for carefully crafted measures to address politicization and federal-law-breaking among academic and scientific institutions. I also think Science needs to take a hard look in the mirror regarding the role its editorials have played in politicizing American science over the past few years.

That said, Science is right to be concerned about this new OMB rule, especially the part subjecting grants to political review. In fact, I think all Americans—including conservatives who might agree with the rule’s general intent—should be concerned. Here are a few (non-exhaustive) reasons why:

Subjecting all grants to political review will strain political appointees’ bandwidth, and delay the release of Congressionally appropriated research funds. This has already happened this year and last year.

Subjecting grants to political review creates opportunities for capricious and non-transparent grant denials. Any partisan who thinks this is ok when their team is in power should ask themselves if they would want the other team to have the same power. No party will be in power forever. So, conservatives: would you want a Newsom or AOC administration to politically review all grant proposals for alignment with “administration priorities”? If not, maybe don’t open Pandora’s box here.

Creating a situation where researchers are afraid to upset the Presidential administration of the day is bad for the country, including the administration of the day. You need reliable, unbiased advice to make good decisions. Sycophantic advisors cause governments to underestimate risks and sometimes make catastrophic self-defeating decisions, as dictators regularly discover the hard way. Vladimir Putin’s advisors telling him the Ukraine war could be won in a week is a poignant recent example. We don’t want to create a system like that here—a system where, for example, researchers might be afraid to study the economic costs of global tariffs when the Republicans are in power, or the benefits of policing to public safety when the Democrats are in power. (Researchers are unfortunately not known for our courage.) Making scientific research free from political interference is a bedrock of modern western democracies for a reason. (The same goes for the judiciary system and central bank, by the way.) Even if it’s true that scientific institutions have been too corrupted recently by leftist politics, two wrongs don’t make a right.

This new OMB rule would create another layer of volatility and uncertainty to scientific grant-making. Uncertainty reduces incentives to invest, especially for the most talented scientists with the most outside opportunities. I know lots of people—including some whose research the Trump administration might like—who have hesitated to invest in writing grant proposals recently because of all the uncertainty.

Relatedly, some of the most important science (think medical research) is planned and carried out over long time horizons. Once disrupted, it can’t be easily restarted. We don’t want scientists to think of the U.S. as a place where science funding is too volatile to do ambitious long-term research.

As I write this, I notice Roger Pielke Jr. has just posted a more detailed critique of the new OMB rule, which I encourage you to check out. He calls for the OMB to withdraw or substantially revise the proposed rule, for scientific leaders to oppose the rule while also working to depoliticize their own institutions, and for Congress to step in and exercise its oversight power over the purse, which should be its purview. I agree.