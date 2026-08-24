Canada and the United States appear headed for an escalated trade dispute (I don’t like the term “trade war”) for the next few weeks. I don’t think it will last longer than a few weeks, given the upcoming U.S. midterm elections. (But I could be wrong…)

Here are ten quick thoughts on some of the economic, political, and cultural forces at play:

Canada and the United States are great countries, with great people who have strong and longstanding ties between them. I admit that I am biased here, as a Canadian who has lived almost half my life in the U.S. now, and recently applied for U.S. citizenship. My parents and brothers are Canadian. My kids are American. But it’s undeniably true that Canada and the U.S. are great countries and great friends. We’re neighbors. We are two of the richest, safest, freest countries in the history of the world. We might be the two most successful multiethnic democracies in the history of the world. We are more culturally similar than people on both sides of the border sometimes like to think we are. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)’s Article 5—mutual protection against an attack—has been triggered only once, led by Canada in defense of the U.S. after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. We fought several other wars together—including both World Wars—in addition to the war in Afghanistan. There are roughly one million dual Canadian-American citizens. The overwhelming majority of Canadians I know who have visited the U.S. (myself included) have found Americans to be a great, welcoming people, and the same goes for Americans I know who have visited Canada.

Canada will never be the 51st state. This should not need saying, but we live in a strange world. Large majorities of Canadians and Americans don’t want it to happen. The U.S. wouldn’t use force, and, if they tried to, it would instantly trigger an intra-NATO World War III (or a quick 25th-Amendment removal of the President, followed by a walk-back from the new one). Even if Canadians were on board with joining the U.S., it would require an act of Congress, possibly with a two-thirds majority (if the annexation happened by treaty). With a population similar to California’s, Canada would get ~55-75 Electoral College votes, depending on how many states it became. Most of these votes would go to Democrats for the foreseeable future, virtually guaranteeing a generation of election losses for Republicans. Would Congress really vote for that? I doubt it. (They won’t even admit Puerto Rico and D.C.).

Canada and the U.S. will always have closer economic and security ties to each other than we have with other countries, for unchangeable geographic (and cultural) reasons. Trying to unwind these ties would come at a significant cost to both countries. As University of Toronto economist Kevin Bryan explains in the Toronto Star, geographic proximity (determining shipping costs) and size play a huge role in determining a country’s main trading partners. Economists call this the “gravity model” of trade. Cultural, legal, and sociopolitical proximity matter, too. All of these factors favor the U.S. and Canada as each other’s largest trading partners (along with Mexico, for the U.S.). Roughly 75% of Canada’s exports go to the U.S., and 17% of U.S. exports go to Canada. Source: U.S. International Trade Commission . Source: Trading Economics (2025 data). Bryan recounts previous attempts by Canadian governments to economically decouple from the U.S., which did not achieve their goal and may have hurt the Canadian economy. So, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is right to pursue new trade deals and new markets for Canada, but he shouldn’t pretend that U.S. economic ties can be replaced by ties with countries like China. He also shouldn’t pretend that China is a more reliable trading partner than the U.S. I suspect he is fully aware of these things. Speaking of China, the U.S. should keep its eye on the ball, regarding which country actually poses an economic (and security) threat via unfair trade. (Hint: it’s China.) Here is a good recent Ezra Klein interview on this. Security considerations are similar. Canada shares a land border with the U.S. on two sides (to the south and with Alaska), and both countries’ security from Chinese and Russian threats are intertwined through the Arctic. U.S. military technology is superior to the technologies of other allies we might buy weapons from. Limiting cooperation between our countries therefore makes both less safe. That said, protecting Canadian sovereignty from direct U.S. attacks—if this were a genuine threat—could rationally override these larger considerations. (This thought seems to privately motivate some of PM Carney’s efforts to unwind or hedge some U.S. security ties with Canada and Europe.) U.S. officials (especially Republicans) would thus be very wise to clearly and publicly put the 51st-state idea to bed, even if it were to risk drawing President Trump’s ire. (To be fair, some have already done so.)

Canada and the U.S. have balanced trade, aside from energy (where the U.S. runs a deficit to support its refineries). Despite being one of the U.S.’s top-two trading partners (with Mexico), Canada contributes trivially (less than 5%) to the overall U.S. trade deficit. Energy (oil and gas) is the only reason the U.S. runs a trade deficit with Canada at all. The U.S. runs a surplus with Canada, excluding energy. Why does the world’s top oil and gas producer (the U.S.) import so much from Canada? The main reason is that the U.S. only became a net exporter of oil and gas recently, following the 2010s shale revolution, and many of its older refineries are designed for heavy crude, which Canada supplies. Canada is also a major supplier of critical minerals to the U.S. Source: TD Economics .

Mercurialness and uncertainty are bad for business on both sides of the border. Uncertainty and volatility are terrible for investment. The same goes for trading and diplomatic relationships. At his press conference, PM Carney said that it’s hard to make deals when it feels like the other side is “signing in pencil”. He’s right. Renegotiating (or renewing) the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA a.k.a. CUSMA) once would be much better for all three countries than volatility from a series of trade disputes and ever-changing side deals.

The U.S. has a stronger economic bargaining position. This is fairly obvious, given the relative sizes of the two economies. That said, Canada does have three major economic leverage points it isn’t currently using: energy (oil and gas, and hydropower), potash (which U.S. agriculture is hugely dependent on), and critical minerals. Canada doesn’t have as much leverage over the U.S. as China does, probably, but it does have more leverage than many Americans realize, which may be why Canada still has better U.S. market access than most other countries do, despite taking a more combative approach than many (e.g., Mexico and the European Union).

Canada has a stronger political bargaining position. The Canadian public is overwhelmingly behind PM Carney’s decision to withdraw from the trade talks and retaliate, while the U.S. public—including most independents—is not behind President Trump’s tariff policies (see below). The U.S. midterm elections are coming up in November, with cost of living as a major issue; Carney won’t have to face voters again until 2029. The U.S. Senate is up for grabs in the midterms, and some key races are happening in states exposed to Canadian trade disruptions, like Maine and Michigan. It’s likely no coincidence that Trump was trying to negotiate for a political win now, or that Carney thinks he might have an opening to press for a better deal.

It’s not surprising that Americans—and their negotiating teams—are more divided than Canadians on the trade dispute. When a country imposes tariffs, it typically benefits its targeted industry, but imposes larger diffuse costs on its own consumers (who pay the tariffs) and downstream industries (who pay more for inputs and face slower overall economic growth). This is (literally) Econ 101. When a country has tariffs imposed on it, it’s basically all downside. So, it’s not surprising that the U.S. (the country imposing the tariffs) is more internally divided on the issue than Canada is. “How much poorer are we willing to make ourselves as a country to boost our steel industry?” is naturally a thornier question than “Do we want tariffs imposed on us?”. There may be personality conflicts within the administration (as has been reported in the U.S. and was alleged by PM Carney). But I think the genuine economic conflicts of interest between different U.S. sectors on tariffs is the more interesting story, which likely explains much of the conflict between members of the administration, who may be listening to different stakeholders.

Canada can do a lot domestically to improve its economic situation, and the Carney government has made some moves in these directions. I won’t belabor this point, because it’s been a perennial topic of discussion in Canada over the past two years, but PM Carney is right when he says Canada can give itself more economically than the U.S. can take from it. Groups like Build Canada have collected some good ideas. Broadly, they include reducing interprovincial trade barriers, making it easier to build housing and major infrastructure, providing better incentives for young entrepreneurs and businesses to stay, increasing healthcare capacity, improving law and order, and refocusing on colorblindness and merit in immigration, universities and research, the workplace, government contracts, the justice system, etc. Carney has made many gestures and a few moves in some of these directions, but his government could still do a lot more (in those areas that fall under federal jurisdiction).