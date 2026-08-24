Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Carr's avatar
Tim Carr
1d

Actually the trade deficit in energy is more of a pass through. The US gets heavily discounted ultra-heavy Canadian oil that it refines into value added products such as gasoline and diesel that it exports. US Gulf Coast refineries make a significant profit on the crack spread since they are some of the few in the world that can use this type of crude. Also low cost transport and high availability (low cost) as Mexico heavy production has declined and Venezuela is a mess.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Matt Burgess
Tim Carr's avatar
Tim Carr
17h

If Canada (Albertai) shut off heavy oil. The price in the mid continent would go sky high. Better to finish export outlet other the pipelines to Gulf.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Burgess · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture