Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Lund's avatar
Kim Lund
4h

If only you had dissected thatr idiculous tweet with the same rigour and diligence you've applied to dissecting RCP8.5.

“It is true that lower-emissions scenarios have some worrying impacts.”

“Some worrying impacts” seems an oddly understated way to describe the risks associated with the newer, more defensible high-end scenarios.

At the same time, I think it’s important not to overstate the policy significance of the RCP8.5 mistake. If RCP8.5 had actually been treated by politicians and policymakers as a genuinely plausible baseline future, the global response to climate change over the past decade would have looked very different.

In other words, the scientific overuse of RCP8.5 fortunately did not fully carry over into policy or action.

That distinction matters. Conflating scientific framing with actual policy influence is just as problematic here as it was when some alarmist actors exaggerated the certainty or plausibility of worst-case scenarios.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Matt Burgess
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Burgess · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture