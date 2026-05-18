As many GCR readers know, I have been part of a group of scientists calling attention to the implausibility and overuse of the high-emissions climate change scenario, RCP8.5 (and its cousin SSP5-8.5), for the past several years. (Justin Ritchie of UBC deserves credit for raising this issue first, in 2017.) The figure below—from a PNAS commentary I wrote with Justin and Roger Pielke Jr.—illustrates both the implausibility and overuse of these scenarios. Here are some more detailed academic summaries.

In early April, the team of scientists who are curating scenarios for the next Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report published a paper revealing that RCP8.5-like scenarios are being discontinued, in favor of high-emissions scenarios that have much lower emissions trajectories. In other words, RCP8.5 is officially dead. This is a big deal.

This development has attracted a lot of attention from the climate blogosphere, and some attention from the mainstream press (which I suspect will soon grow). Andy Revkin’s post below links to several other key posts on the subject.

The RCP8.5 debate (and its seeming conclusion), which once largely existed within the bowels of climate academia, has now caught the attention of the White House (with characteristic nuance and tact…).

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time President Trump’s White House has explicitly referenced RCP8.5 and its overuse. They also referenced it in their “Restoring Gold Standard Science” Executive Order from last year.

I offered the following response to the President and White House on X. I add links to relevant sources—along with a couple of annotations (the sub-bullets)—below.

My response