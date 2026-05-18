Thank you for your attention to this (RCP8.5) matter
President Trump posted on social media about climate change scenarios. Here is my response.
As many GCR readers know, I have been part of a group of scientists calling attention to the implausibility and overuse of the high-emissions climate change scenario, RCP8.5 (and its cousin SSP5-8.5), for the past several years. (Justin Ritchie of UBC deserves credit for raising this issue first, in 2017.) The figure below—from a PNAS commentary I wrote with Justin and Roger Pielke Jr.—illustrates both the implausibility and overuse of these scenarios. Here are some more detailed academic summaries.
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In early April, the team of scientists who are curating scenarios for the next Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report published a paper revealing that RCP8.5-like scenarios are being discontinued, in favor of high-emissions scenarios that have much lower emissions trajectories. In other words, RCP8.5 is officially dead. This is a big deal.
This development has attracted a lot of attention from the climate blogosphere, and some attention from the mainstream press (which I suspect will soon grow). Andy Revkin’s post below links to several other key posts on the subject.
The RCP8.5 debate (and its seeming conclusion), which once largely existed within the bowels of climate academia, has now caught the attention of the White House (with characteristic nuance and tact…).
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time President Trump’s White House has explicitly referenced RCP8.5 and its overuse. They also referenced it in their “Restoring Gold Standard Science” Executive Order from last year.
I offered the following response to the President and White House on X. I add links to relevant sources—along with a couple of annotations (the sub-bullets)—below.
My response
RCP8.5 is indeed dead and that’s a good thing for climate science.
See links above.
Technological improvements—and to some extent climate policies—have made RCP8.5 even less plausible, but it was always implausible, for reasons we knew (thanks to Justin Ritchie) for a decade and have been widely known since 2020.
The fact that it was always implausible—e.g., because it required assumptions about coal consumption that strain physical credulity, among other things—is important. Climate scientists should not pretend that it was just technological improvements and climate policies that got us off the RCP8.5 path in order to save face, even though those things did contribute. Scientists should also not pretend that RCP8.5 being retired doesn’t matter because “impacts are the same in lower-emissions scenarios”—something I’ve seen several argue on social media. This is simply false. It also contradicts the “every tenth of a degree matters” mantra that some of the same people have echoed in the past. It is true that lower-emissions scenarios have some worrying impacts, but that is not an argument for keeping RCP8.5 as a key scenario in research and policy, nor is it an argument against revising previous literature and policy advice based on RCP8.5.
Climate impacts research continued to rely heavily on RCP8.5 for years after we knew better, and there are still too many papers making it into top journals with headline findings based on RCP8.5/SSP5-8.5 (or, worse, SSP3-8.5). Reviewers and editors are not pushing back hard enough.
I think quite a bit of this is innocent. It can take a while for new information to find its way to the rank and file, and impacts researchers are often pulling scenarios off the shelf without realizing what assumptions are under the hood. They shouldn’t do that, to be clear, but it’s an innocent and common mistake. For example, every time I have talked to fisheries audiences about my work on scenarios, the response has been in the vein of: “Oh gosh! We didn’t realize. We’ll use scenarios better in the future.” (And my anecdotal impression is that scenario use has much improved in big fisheries journals over the past two years.) There may be a few ideologues who continue to use RCP8.5—despite knowing it’s implausible—to scare people. There are definitely a few who refuse to admit RCP8.5 is implausible or overused, because they don’t want to give “ammo” to the Trump administration and their other ideological enemies. (I’ve seen this sentiment expressed explicitly on social media.) There are also people who feel they have too much past work or effort invested in RCP8.5 to give it up. But I don’t think any of these reactions represents most people in the scientific community.
Many journalists and policymakers continue to have their heads stuck in the sand about RCP8.5. But there have also been some notable exceptions. For example, David Wallace-Wells was one of the first to cover the changing scenario understanding, something I’ve always admired him for.
The scientific community is gradually correcting course, as evidenced by RCP8.5 being discontinued for AR7 (IPCC’s 7th Assessment Report), and by all the papers and other materials that led them to that decision.
Again, see links above.
Climate change is real and IPCC’s Working Group I reports (The Physical Science Basis) are solid. Their conclusions have high overlap with the DOE Climate Working Group report, as Roger Pielke Jr. has noted.
Large majorities of Americans want the President and Congress to do more to address global warming, according to consistent polling for the past two election cycles at least.
There are some bastions of alarmism/bias within climate change academia, but they are largely not in the federal civil service. In my experience, most federal climate scientists are hard-working, rigorous (mostly physical) scientists who take their Hatch Act responsibilities for non-partisanship seriously. Gutting NOAA and other federal science is bad for the country (as Ryan Maue and others have argued) and won’t save us from alarmism.
A great way to get to the bottom of how deep the RCP8.5 effect on climate impact science goes, and to create a more balanced picture, would be to convene a new National Climate Assessment, with a broad and viewpoint-diverse author team.
If the Trump administration wants better climate science, it should support climate science·
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
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If only you had dissected thatr idiculous tweet with the same rigour and diligence you've applied to dissecting RCP8.5.
“It is true that lower-emissions scenarios have some worrying impacts.”
“Some worrying impacts” seems an oddly understated way to describe the risks associated with the newer, more defensible high-end scenarios.
At the same time, I think it’s important not to overstate the policy significance of the RCP8.5 mistake. If RCP8.5 had actually been treated by politicians and policymakers as a genuinely plausible baseline future, the global response to climate change over the past decade would have looked very different.
In other words, the scientific overuse of RCP8.5 fortunately did not fully carry over into policy or action.
That distinction matters. Conflating scientific framing with actual policy influence is just as problematic here as it was when some alarmist actors exaggerated the certainty or plausibility of worst-case scenarios.