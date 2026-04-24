Figure 3 from our new working paper.

On Monday, my Ph.D. student Finbar Curtin and I released a new working paper called “The empirically inscrutable climate economy relationship”.

Here is the abstract (i.e., summary), which I think explains our main argument pretty clearly. For more details, here are summary threads Finbar and I wrote on X. For even more details, read the paper.

The paper has generated quite a lot of discussion, most of it supportive of our thesis (so far). For example, here are posts or articles by Tyler Cowen, Roger Pielke Jr., Noah Kaufman, and Vincent Geloso, with discussions and comment threads below each.

Another group published a review paper the same day, which advances a qualitatively similar thesis as ours using a different theoretical approach. (We cite and discuss their earlier working paper in ours.)

We welcome critical feedback, of course, and I’m sure we’ll get some, once people wade through our 96 pages of text and replication package (linked on the cover page).

We sent an earlier version of the paper six weeks ago to the authors of the three papers we replicated (Burke et al., 2015 Nature, Kahn et al., 2021 Energy Economics, Bilal and Kanzig 2026 QJE), and we got detailed feedback (some of it critical) from some of them, which greatly improved the paper. We thank them for this feedback, and for making their replication packages publicly available.

We’re sure our argument could still be sharper, and we also want to hear if we got anything wrong. In fact, we are planning to take this paper on the road and conference circuit for a while before submitting to a journal, so we can get knocked around a bit and update and/or strengthen anything we missed. We want to get it right.

That said, there are a couple of points that have come up already—both from folks who agreed with us and folks who disagreed with us—that I want to briefly clarify. Others are welcome to their own interpretations of our findings, of course, and they don’t have to agree with ours/mine.

There is lots of evidence that climate change has negative effects on society. Our results don’t suggest otherwise.

We address this in literally the first paragraph of the paper (and also in the abstract, discussion, and elsewhere).

Our paper simply argues that we can’t reliably or precisely estimate the magnitude of the aggregate economic effect of climate or climate change from time-series data. We do not claim anything more than that.

For example, we don’t doubt that climate change stresses agriculture in many regions and this can be measured both physiologically and probably econometrically, or that expanding tropical climates expands tropical disease risk, or that increasing heat and water stress physically affects people (and thereby affects their productivity and health). There are many other examples. If people want to claim that our paper proves we don’t know whether climate change causes these harms, they aren’t getting that from us.

Deep uncertainty means it could be better than we think. It could also be worse than we think.

Our main point is that everyone—whatever your prior beliefs about the economic effects of climate change are—should be more circumspect and more cognizant of uncertainty. However, as Jack Andreasen Cavanaugh astutely (and hilariously) pointed out, our findings could in practice serve as a Rorschach test for people already invested in one answer or another:

Anticipating this, some commenters also worried aloud about our findings giving ammo to ‘the other side’. For example, after first stating that he agreed with our main conclusion, one LinkedIn commenter then said our paper was “in the vein of climate change denial” (he has since deleted this comment). A few others pushed back on the idea that uncertainty means we know there’s no problem, as if we had made that argument. We did not. I have been consistent on this for a long time. For example, here is what I told Politico last summer when they asked me to comment on the Department of Energy Climate Working Group report:

That said, I don’t care whose ‘side’ is served by any particular finding. I care about trying to find the truth. Academics have spent far too much time trying to be politicians over the past decade or so. It’s not our job and we’re not very good at it either.

My prior belief—if you asked me to bet on it—is that the past global economic effects of climate change have been on the lower end of empirical estimates. For example, some higher-end estimates, when hindcasted, imply that Canada (where I grew up) owes ~30% of its present-day affluence to post-1960 climate change. That seems implausible. There is also some evidence (and obvious career incentives, especially over the past decade) for publication bias towards more alarming numbers. In our analysis, the sensitivity tests made the effects smaller more often than they made the effects bigger.

However, I also know that estimates of past damage don’t and can’t account for potential future non-linearities and tipping points that could make things worse (e.g., meters of sea-level rise, collapsing Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC)). Even though known tipping points would take decades to centuries to manifest and many are not expected to be crossed anytime soon, they could definitely make impacts worse and we definitely don’t have these impacts in our econometric models (because they haven’t happened yet).

The point is: I don’t know how much economic damage climate change will do, and (we claim) neither does anyone else. So, let’s keep working on how to make policy that is robust to large, irreducible uncertainty. (Lemoine et al., linked above, reach a similar conclusion.)

We found specification sensitivities and identification challenges in the damage estimates we replicated. We do not think these papers are especially flawed, and we are not calling for any papers to be retracted.

Again, we explain this clearly in the paper:

We picked on the three papers we did because they were: (a) famous, and (b) very different from each other, in both their methods and conclusions. That’s it. We don’t have a particular bone to pick with any of these papers or their authors. (In fact, the lead author of one of them—Matt Kahn—is my collaborator on a different working paper.) Not only that, the authors of these papers are, without exception, superstars in our field. They are all people we respect and admire. (And we trust them to keep us honest if we’ve gotten anything wrong.)

I don’t think anyone has directly called for any of these papers to be retracted over our findings, to be clear. But some have compared the specification sensitivities we found to those other researchers found in the Kotz et al. Nature paper, which was retracted last summer. However, that paper was retracted over a data error, which is qualitatively different from specification sensitivities or assumptions that could be debated. If we retracted every paper that had specification sensitivities or assumptions that could be disputed, we would have to retract most of econometrics (and other empirical social science).

Moreover, each of the papers we replicate and review made an important contribution to the methods of the field and to our understanding of the problem. Each one addressed an empirical shortcoming of ones that came before it. Now, we are challenging the feasibility of the project as a whole. Even if we are right, nothing especially nefarious has transpired here. This is how science works.

That said, I agree with the general point that the Kotz et al. retraction carries broader lessons for the field, some of which I wrote about at the time, and we discussed in our paper.

There is also a reasonable debate to be had about how concerned we should be about the specific sensitivities we found in the papers we replicated. One of the authors, whom we sent the paper to in advance, raised this point, as did an attendee of a seminar we gave on this and another scholar we sent the paper to for friendly review. The point they raised is basically that econometric specifications have this type of sensitivity all the time, and in empirical micro (where a lot of environmental economics comes from) or medicine we also don’t worry about heterogeneity as much if we are measuring “average treatment effects”.

We don’t think this argument holds up in macro for a couple of different reasons (one summarized below, the other more technical one made in our Appendix C), but we’re happy to have the argument, and we’re open to being wrong.

We do think the field needs to make a pivot

While we are not trying to cast aspersions on previous papers (or authors), we are trying to raise a major question about what the priorities of the field are and should be going forward. Here’s how we describe these points in the discussion and conclusion sections.

Thanks again to all those who have commented so far, and keep the feedback—positive or negative—coming!