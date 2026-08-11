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After winning major civil rights victories in the mid-1960s, a more militant energy emerged on the American left in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, in the form of violent groups like the Black Panther Party and the Weather Underground, and pro-communist activists like Angela Davis and Assata Shakur. Feeding their radical energy was anger at the Vietnam War and the polarizing presidency of Richard Nixon—who won the 1968 election partly due to public backlash against violent civil rights protests (and despite the peaceful ones). To some observers at the time, it might have looked like the country was headed for a takeover by radical, pro-violence, anti-American communist sympathizers.

Sound familiar? Today—following a decade of social justice animating politics—we have another polarizing Republican President, elected partly via backlash against unpopular left-wing extremism, who is leading the country in another polarizing foreign war (in Iran). The energy among some left-wing activists has again turned more militant, pro-violence, anti-American, antisemitic, and pro-communist. Again, there are concerns about this militant-left faction taking control of the Democratic party and the country.

But that’s not what happened in the 1970s. Instead of a period of far-left governance, Republicans won the White House in four of the next five elections (Jimmy Carter being the lone Democrat) from 1972 to 1988. The streak ended in 1992 with the election of moderate Democrat Bill Clinton, whose campaign was buoyed by explicitly disavowing militants in his party (the ‘Sister Souljah moment’), and who governed as pro-market and tough on crime.

I think we are much more likely to see a version of this history repeat than we are to see a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidate win the White House and govern on a radical DSA agenda. At most, we might see a pragmatic DSA member like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) move to the center to win the White House and govern more like an establishment Democrat (e.g., here she is saying “woke 1 was crazy” in an interview where she hinted at a possible White House bid). We might even see this in 2028, given the unpopularity of the Trump administration (like Carter following Nixon). But, if a Democrat wins in 2028, and doesn’t moderate on issues where the party is out of touch with large majorities of the country, they will be a one-term President (like Biden/Harris).

Regardless of who wins the White House in 2028, the major tailwinds in American politics are still on the right and they probably will be for the next decade or so (though definitely not forever). In fact, I think this contributes to militancy and extremism rising among left-wing activists. In other words, rising militancy could be a sign of cultural weakness on the far left, not strength.

Conservative tailwinds

Tailwinds on key issues. Which party is preferred by voters on a given issue on a given day is influenced by idiosyncrasies of specific administrations, policies, and periods in history. For example, the current energy crisis and the Trump administration’s tariff policies seem to have eroded the Republican party’s more-typical advantage with voters on the economy (as did the 2008 recession and Iraq war). As I mentioned above, the Trump administration is unpopular.

But an issue can give one side of the political spectrum a deeper tailwind if: (a) it’s perennially important to voters, and (b) policies and positions that resonate with voters are easier to articulate and run on from that side of the political spectrum. Several issues currently have these characteristics for the right, including border security, crime, and national security. There are other key issues—such as affordability and education—where red states have been visibly outperforming blue states in recent years, partly due to policies (e.g., de-regulation, accountability for teachers and students) that are easier to articulate from the right.

On several core-values questions—such as patriotism (it’s good), capitalism and free enterprise (they’re good, and better than socialism), stable two-parent families (they’re important), and neutral laws (governments, schools, and workplaces shouldn’t discriminate on the basis of race and gender for any reason)—the popular majority position is also currently easier to articulate from the right.

There are some issues where the left more easily commands popular majority positions. Healthcare is one that ranks highly for voters, which Democrats have won major elections on before. This may be why even far-left DSA candidates emphasize issues like Medicare for All in their campaigns. But how much can Democrats promise and deliver on healthcare in a challenging fiscal climate? More on this below. Other left-favoring issues—like climate change and abortion, for example—often rank as lower priorities for voters. (See the post below.)

Perhaps as a result of these facts, polls on which party is most in touch with the average voter’s concerns sometimes produce striking results like this:

The impressions of Americans about each party’s priorities, from the Searchlight Institute.

Demographic tailwinds. Net migration is currently flowing from blue states to red states. This—combined with lower immigration rates—means that the Congressional and Electoral College maps could become more favorable for Republicans in the next (2030) census, if not beyond. Conservatives and Republicans are also having more children than liberals and Democrats, which could provide longer-term demographic tailwinds.

Moderating sociocultural touchstones. Political extremism is unquestionably a major problem on both sides of the spectrum, with extreme candidates winning electoral victories that would have been hard to fathom a decade or two ago. Reports suggest that many political staffs in both parties have become infested with bigoted extremists—groypers (on the right) and communist and terror sympathizers (on the left). And, of course, both sides have pundits with large followings who traffic in hate and conspiracy theories as a central part of their schtick (e.g., Nick Fuentes on the right and Hasan Piker on the left).

Two years ago, I predicted that left-wing extremism would be contained more quickly than right-wing extremism, because the far left tends to represent a smaller fraction of Democratic primary voters than the far right represents in the GOP, and because the far left is sometimes better at causing immediate, acute quality-of-life problems easily tied to their ideology (as they did in major cities in 2020). Post-2021 retreats in several aspects of the ‘woke’ cultural phenomenon, Democratic primary wins by moderates over hardliners—including Biden’s 2020 primary victory—and Trump’s and his allies’ consolidation of power within the GOP leading up to his 2024 re-election seemed to support these predictions.

I still think the far left has those two fundamental weaknesses (small base, propensity for spectacular policy blunders). But I also underestimated three political strengths of the far left, and corresponding weaknesses of the far right.

First, I thought Harris would win the 2024 election (in a squeaker). While I understood the unpopularity of early-2020s progressivism, Harris’ flaws as a candidate, and the political potency of inflation, I thought—wrongly—that Trump would be too unpopular and flawed as a candidate himself to take advantage. But he won, and his victory predictably galvanized the far left, and gave it broader-based public anger to feed on, just as Trump’s first term did, culminating in the summer of 2020. Conversely, Trump’s 2024 victory led to large policy changes on immigration and other issues that had previously galvanized the far right, which may have disarmed some of their anger. As the New York Times documented recently, far-right influencer audiences have shrunk over the past year.

Second, I under-appreciated the fact that conservatives may have more access, on average, to sociocultural touchstones that can counteract the pull of extremist ideologies and movements. On average, conservatives are more likely to be religious, to be patriotic (see above), to be married, to have children, to have good mental health (though this may be somewhat sensitive to how it’s measured), and to believe in personal agency. Obviously, there is wide variation beneath these averages. Many conservatives lack these touchstones (I suspect the groypers disproportionately lack them, for example), and many liberals have them. But I wonder if they are woven more deeply into conservative movements in ways that can be more easily called upon to pull conservatives back from extremism from within.

For example, here in Wyoming, the Become Peacemakers movement and organization has turned itself into an influential moderating force on the right in less than a year with a simple message: political tribalism and extremism go against the core teachings of Christianity. Left-leaning faith groups can (and do, I’m sure) promote the same message, but Christianity and other religious doctrines don’t have the same cultural capital within liberal and Democratic movements. Moreover, far-left ideology acts as a religion itself for many of its nominally secular adherents, rather than parasitizing an existing religious doctrine. This makes it harder to reach for de-polarization messages that touch on higher unifying principles, leaving many left-leaning de-polarization groups to reach instead for messages that are pragmatic and implicitly self-congratulatory, and don’t really force co-partisans to ask themselves hard questions (e.g., “we all know those people are backwards and wrong, but we can’t convince them to join our side unless we talk to them”).

Third, I under-appreciated the importance of the asymmetry in elite cues. Elite cues from government change with the party in power, but, if you hold far-right views, you are constantly being told by broader society—in your schools, your universities, the mainstream media, Hollywood and other popular culture, etc.—that you’re wrong and a bad person. The groypers may have power among some Republican staffers, but Nick Fuentes is not someone you touch with a ten-foot pole if you want to run for higher office, even on the right. (Even Trump got several bad news cycles for privately meeting with Fuentes once.) The Wall Street Journal would never platform or make excuses for Fuentes. But far-left extremism often gets the kid gloves. Hasan Piker—a close left analog to Fuentes—has said the U.S. “deserved 9/11” and Mao Zedong was “one of the great leaders of this world”. Yet, he has gotten fawning interviews and profiles in the New York Times and he regularly campaigns with prominent Democratic candidates. Colleges often self-flagellate for not doing enough to stop the rise of extremist ideas on the right, but colleges are typically less curious about their role as one of the main sources of extremist ideas on the left. Elites and proto-elites (downwardly mobile educated young people and/or children of elites) are often the engines of extremist movements on both sides. As committed as they may be to their causes, they are also sensitive and responsive to cues about what beliefs and behaviors will increase their status. Those cues push harder against far-right extremism than against far-left extremism.

I am still bullish on this country’s future, by the way, and I am bullish on the country’s ability to disempower extremism on both sides in the long run. The fact that the far right has political weaknesses I had under-appreciated before strengthens my bullishness, rather than weakening it. However, in a political climate where voters are souring on both parties and identifying as independents in record numbers, the first party to make its way back to the center could be poised to win big and win multiple times. I used to think that party would probably be the Democrats. Now, I’m not sure.

Challenging fiscal climate. Even if the Democrats could get their extremists under control, they would still have to deal with a climate of relatively high inflation and high interest rates, on top of the high and climbing national debt. Federal interest payments as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are as high as they’ve ever been, and some economists worry that we are at risk of returning to levels of inflation similar to 2022, or worse, if we aren’t very careful.

All this means that we could be in a bad fiscal climate for big new government spending proposals, like Medicare for All or an Inflation Reduction Act 2.0—especially compared to the period of low interest rates during the Obama and early-Biden years. If a DSA candidate won in 2028 and presided over a period of inflation like we saw in the Jimmy Carter era, they would likely be wiped out in a Reagan-like landslide in 2032.

Liberals will eventually have tailwinds again. To be clear, I am not arguing that conservatives will always have political tailwinds, or that their ideas are always better or more needed. There have been other times when the country needed more liberal ideas. For example, the 2008 financial crisis exposed a need for more banking regulations and attention to inequality, created a need for fiscal stimulus, and ushered in an era of low interest rates—all of which were helpful to Democrats and the left. The Democrats won three out of four Presidential elections from 2008 to 2020. Welcoming climates for LGBTQ Americans were key to making liberal cities like San Francisco and Boston innovation leaders and economic engines. In the long view, we need both liberal and conservative ideas to have a well-functioning polity, as I discussed in this previous post on abundance. The political tailwinds will naturally ebb and flow from one side to the other in the long term. I just think they’re currently on the right, looking ahead from 2026.

Extremism on the left is a sign of weakness, not strength

Returning to the apparent rise of the far left/DSA, I do think it’s a concern. We shouldn’t want pro-hate, pro-violence, pro-terror, pro-communist, antisemitic, and anti-American ideas to be mainstreamed in our culture or in either of our major parties.

But I also think we shouldn’t overestimate the DSA’s popularity or political potential. Their extremism is a sign of weakness, not strength. Movements turn to extremism when they feel like they’re losing the culture war, not when they feel like they’re winning. The Nixon era gave us the Weather Underground. The Reagan-Bush Sr. era gave us “political correctness” 1.0. The Obama era gave us the Tea Party and MAGA 1.0. Trump’s first term gave us the rise of woke 1.0 and the summer of 2020. Biden’s term gave us MAGA 2.0. Trump’s second term, and the broader cultural forces shifting the country to the right, are now giving us the surging DSA. But most voters are still normies, and they probably always will be.