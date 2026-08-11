Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival

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Jim's avatar
Jim
4d

If what we are seeing is an echo of the 1970s, you have an embattled and unpopular Richard Nixon in the White House, an economy in trouble, and an oil crisis.

The question for the 2030s is whether Republicans can get past Trump as they got past Nixon.

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5 replies by Matt Burgess and others
john e. jacobsen's avatar
john e. jacobsen
3d

You mention antisemitism on the left in your post. The example you've linked to is of Zohran Mamdani saying he would "[stand] up for Jewish New Yorkers” wherever they might be. Could you please explain in what sense this is antisemitic?

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6 replies by Matt Burgess and others
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