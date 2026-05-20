The media's polarized coverage of climate policy
If you watch CNN, you almost exclusively hear good things about climate policy. If you watch Fox, you almost exclusively hear bad things. This is probably making climate change polarization worse.
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We have a new paper out in Environmental Research Communications called “U.S. television news coverage of climate change policy is aggregately balanced but polarized”, led by my former CU Boulder postdoc (now at Stanford), Kath Landgren, with other coauthors including my former CU colleagues Jeremiah Osborne-Gowey and Max Boykoff, and Joshua Garland of Arizona State University.
Here is the abstract. I summarize some key takeaways below.
Key takeaways
News segments on climate policy aggregately represent positive and negative views of climate policy in roughly similar proportions as public opinion.
However, individual outlets pretty much give either all positive (e.g. CNN) or all negative (Fox News) coverage. See the figure above.
As a result, individual viewers often get very unbalanced coverage (mostly positive or mostly negative). We analyzed this by comparing outlets’ coverage to survey data on individuals’ media diets. See the figure below.
Most news segments covering climate change did not cover policy at all. There are a couple of different ways to interpret that (and there is a diversity of views on our author team about which interpretation holds most weight). One interpretation is that many news segments are sticking to the facts and letting their audiences decide what to make of them. For example, we don’t know whether coverage of other issues like crime or poverty mentions policy more (or less) frequently than climate coverage. Another interpretation is that audiences are being given lots of information about the problem of climate change, and relatively little information about what to do about it.
My big takeaway overall is that news outlets are creating echo chambers for their audiences, and, as a result, Americans with different media diets are inhabiting different realities. This is likely magnifying polarization of the climate change issue.
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How can we make a difference with this polarization?
It's not just the media that is polarized. It's also the scientific and policy community. For a consumer of information about climate to be well informed, an effort has to be made to watch both CNN and Fox, or to read multiple scientific papers or substacks expressing opposing viewpoints.
This doesn't have to be this hard. The scientific and policy community could take it upon themselves to present balanced arguments. The way to do this is: any one actor in the field invites anyone else with a different perspective to have a public dialog.
The Climate Verso Podcast is an attempt to create these dialogs (I am the host of the podcast - looking for support from the professional climate community)