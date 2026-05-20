Guided Civic Revival

Guided Civic Revival

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ned Komar's avatar
Ned Komar
2d

How can we make a difference with this polarization?

It's not just the media that is polarized. It's also the scientific and policy community. For a consumer of information about climate to be well informed, an effort has to be made to watch both CNN and Fox, or to read multiple scientific papers or substacks expressing opposing viewpoints.

This doesn't have to be this hard. The scientific and policy community could take it upon themselves to present balanced arguments. The way to do this is: any one actor in the field invites anyone else with a different perspective to have a public dialog.

The Climate Verso Podcast is an attempt to create these dialogs (I am the host of the podcast - looking for support from the professional climate community)

Reply
Share
5 replies by Matt Burgess and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Burgess · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture