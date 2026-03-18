Image created by ChatGPT, with the prompt: “Please make a cartoon image representing the theme of climate change in the U.S. courts.”

This post has been in development for a while, so I apologize if any of it is inadvertently out of date. It is also a bit of a long post, so here is a tl;dr summary:

The weight of evidence suggests that climate change negatively affects human health. However, the near-term domestic impacts of reducing U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on Americans’ health are negligible unless the GHG reductions are massive. This means that any U.S. GHG regulation either has negligible impacts on the health of Americans alive today or has massive economic and political significance.

Taken together, these facts support the Endangerment Finding in spirit and as a matter of science. But they undermine tort-like claims against President Trump’s executive orders on climate and energy (the subject of Lighthiser v. Trump), and they support arguments that the Major Questions legal doctrine should impose strict limits on the scope of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations on GHGs without new laws from Congress. However, polls suggest that most Americans do want Congress to do more about climate change.

The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) and the courts are probably right that the Department of Energy (DOE)’s Climate Working Group (CWG) was a de-facto federal advisory body, and therefore it should have been more transparent, open, and balanced in its viewpoints, as required by the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). The EPA was right to exclude the CWG report from its final rule on the Endangerment Finding.

Climate alarmism (i.e. apocalyptic messaging that goes far beyond available evidence) is likely having much larger impacts on youth mental health than climate change impacts themselves are, especially in rich countries like the U.S.. Civic leaders (philanthropists, non-profits, teachers, professors, etc.) should stop emotionally manipulating kids to fight their climate policy battles for them. Lighthiser v. Trump should not succeed, and, if it does, it could create a tangled forest of unintended precedents. But that doesn’t mean Trump’s executive orders are good policy, and voters who don’t like them should feel free to punish the GOP for them at the ballot box.

In sum: the courts should intervene when clear procedures and laws are not being followed (as in the case of the CWG and FACA). I have not had a chance to dig into the new University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) lawsuit over the planned dismantling of the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR), but if the plaintiffs can prove that this is indeed illegal retaliation against the state of Colorado for not pardoning Tina Peters, that seems like a strong case too. However, the courts should not get into the business of making sweeping national climate and energy policy. That’s Congress’ job.

The Major Questions Doctrine, in law and in spirit

The Major Questions Doctrine in U.S. law, affirmed by West Virginia v. EPA (2021), holds that Congress is responsible for making decisions of “vast economic and political significance” and for considering “the basic and consequential tradeoffs involved”. Major questions of this sort cannot be delegated to agency regulations from vague Congressional mandates, the doctrine holds.

I’m not a lawyer, so the point of this post isn’t to debate the finer legal points. Instead, my argument is simply that the general spirit of the Major Questions Doctrine, stated above, is both common sense and seems to clearly apply to most areas of climate change policy. As a result, I believe that climate policy should be litigated at the ballot box and in the halls of Congress, not in the courts, with rare exceptions.

Climate policies without “vast economic and political significance” and/or “consequential tradeoffs” cannot mathematically have meaningful effects on the health and well-being of Americans alive today.

Consider the fact that the global temperature anomaly above pre-industrial temperatures (the main index measuring climate change) is approximately proportional to global cumulative greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Global annual GHG emissions are roughly 2% of cumulative emissions, and U.S. annual emissions are roughly 13% of global annual emissions, making them roughly 0.26% of global cumulative emissions. The annual emissions of a single U.S. state or city would be one-to-several orders of magnitude smaller than that. A policy that only marginally reduces GHG emissions in one sector (e.g., automobiles) would have a similarly tiny effect (See our recent working paper for sources.)

Climate change is also only one of several factors affecting most climate sensitive outcomes. For example, forest management makes a bigger difference to near-term forest fire risk than climate change does. Economic development has 5-10+ times larger effects on most climate-sensitive outcomes than climate change does. (See the post linked below and the paper linked above.)

The U.S., like many other countries, is experiencing a large and economically unstoppable boom in renewable electricity generation and battery storage. A similar boom in electric vehicles (EVs) is likely here to stay as well, despite some volatility over the past year. However, the vast majority of U.S. energy still comes from fossil fuels, and fossil fuels are likely to remain an important part of the U.S. economy for several decades at least, especially outside of the electricity sector.

Putting these facts together leads you, arithmetically, to the following conclusion: Any unilateral reduction in U.S. GHG emissions short of drastic would have negligible effects on climate-sensitive outcomes over the lifetimes of Americans alive today. (In fact, even many drastic emissions cuts could have negligible short-term impacts.) Therefore, U.S. climate policies cannot have legally meaningful effects on well-being outcomes (via GHG emissions) without also classifying themselves as major questions.

This is not an argument against climate policy. But it is an argument that Congress should not abdicate its responsibility to make such policy. Voters who want Congress to make more climate policy (which is most voters, actually; see the post below) should use the ballot box to make their voices heard.

My argument here applies specifically to GHG emissions, not all types of air pollution that come from similar sources. So, for example, there are lots of way for the EPA to justify regulations on pollution from power plants and gas-powered cars under the Clean Air Act (passed by Congress), based on particulate matter, sulfur, and other local pollutants. Most of the these regulations would have the side effect of reducing GHG emissions, since EVs and renewables contribute less to air pollution than fossil-powered plants and gas-powered cars do. But GHG emissions themselves, and their near-term and local effects on air pollution and other outcomes via climate change, add negligibly to the regulatory argument. (On the other hand, the Supreme Court did hold, in 2007 under Massachusetts v. EPA, that GHGs are pollutants under the Clean Air Act. More on this below.)

With this general thesis in mind, here are some brief thoughts on some specific issues currently in the news.

The Endangerment Finding and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) v. Wright

During the Obama administration, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a 2009 “Endangerment Finding”, with an accompanying Technical Support Document summarizing the scientific argument. The EPA summarized the Endangerment Finding and its scientific basis as follows:

The EPA’s summary of the 2009 Endangerment Finding.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration rescinded the Endangerment finding.

The EPA’s summary of their 2026 decision to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding.

The original proposed rule, announced last summer, relied on both the Major Questions Doctrine and on the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Climate Working Group (CWG) report, which questioned some of the scientific evidence used in the 2009 Endangerment Finding. (The DOE CWG report was covered several times on GCR last summer. See below.)

The Trump administration’s final rule excluded the DOE CWG report from consideration, likely because it was subject legal challenges based on two somewhat related issues. The main issue—the subject of Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) v. Wright—is that (according to EDF and their allies) the CWG violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). FACA broadly requires federal advisory committees to be transparent, open, and fairly balanced in their viewpoints. Agree or not with the CWG conclusions, its composition and process were clearly none of these things. The second issue related to an administrative mistake in establishing the CWG, which prevents it from being considered an “internal” report within DOE, thus making it more easily classified as a “federal advisory committee” and open to FACA-related challenge. (Again, I’m not a lawyer but I think that’s right. See reporting from Andy Revkin for more information here).

In my view, the EPA was right to exclude the DOE report from its justification, and the Massachusetts District Court seems to have been right in determining that the DOE CWG report violates FACA. Technicalities aside, the CWG was clearly intended as a policy advisory committee, and it clearly was not open, transparent, or balanced in its viewpoints.

This is a good example of when courts should intervene in climate policy—not to make new climate policy but to ensure that proper legally mandated procedures are followed. (The remaining legal question is whether or not the DOE report can remain in the federal public record. I am personally agnostic to this, as the report and its contents will obviously remain searchable and discussed on the web, and will continue to be discussed by scientists and policymakers, regardless.)

Beyond the CWG and FACA, the main real-world impact of the Endangerment Finding and its recision seems to be motor-vehicle regulations. Both the 2009 (Obama) and 2026 (Trump) rules make it clear that these are the main targets. The Biden administration passed EPA regulations (under the Endangerment Finding) whose explicit intention was to rapidly phase out new cars gas-powered cars. The Trump administration didn’t like that, and rescinding the Endangerment Finding removes the mandate for such regulations. Whether or not gas-powered vehicles should be rapidly phased out, and whether or not the government should force that to happen, clearly seems to be a major question, in my view, at least in the spirit of the law.

Beyond motor vehicles, Alex Trembath has a good post arguing that the Endangerment Finding’s repeal will not make a big difference to the trajectory of U.S. GHG emissions on the ground. The main drivers of U.S. GHG emissions are outside the executive branch, as I have argued before (see below).

The other more symbolically important issue with the Endangerment Finding is whether human-caused climate change generally poses threats to human health. The weight of evidence clearly suggests that it does. See the IPCC’s Working Group II report for a summary of this evidence, for example. That doesn’t mean (legally or ethically) that U.S. regulations have to consider climate-policy tradeoffs in a particular way, of course. But it’s worth keeping in mind, regardless of where the chips fall on the Endangerment Finding in the courts.

Moreover, as legal scholar Cass Sunstein pointed out, the 2007 Massachusetts v. EPA Supreme Court decision ruled that the EPA has a mandate to regulate GHGs under the Clean Air Act, despite the Major Questions Doctrine. This precedent has not been overturned. I encourage you to read Sunstein’s full post for more of the legal nuances. For other more detailed analyses of the Endangerment Finding and its recision, see posts by Carbon Brief and Roger Pielke Jr.

Lighthiser v. Trump

In Lighthiser v. Trump, a group of children and young adults are suing the Trump administration to block three of his executive orders (EOs): “Unleashing American Energy”, “Declaring a National Energy Emergency”, and “Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry and Amending Executive Order 14241”, and to scrutinize every U.S. agency action related to climate change and GHG emissions since President Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. The lawsuit is being funded by a non-profit called Our Children’s Trust (who backed a broader, unsuccessful case called Juliana v. United States from 2015-2021). Their donors are unclear (to me at least), but they are clearly well financed. Lighthiser et al. have also received a whole bunch of amicus briefs from a who’s who of famous climate scientists, economists, trade and non-profit groups.

Lighthiser et al. argue that Trump’s EOs exceed the President’s constitutional authority, and they give the government the ability to violate the plaintiffs’ rights to life and liberty without due process (as required by the Fifth Amendment). The plaintiffs’ allege that climate change is harming their health through wildfires, floods, impacts on outdoor recreation, and feelings of anxiety about their futures. The plaintiffs allege the EOs are harming them, via climate change, by promoting expanded fossil-fuel production, preventing expansions of renewables and other mitigation technologies, and by hindering and dismantling institutions of U.S. climate change science.

The District Court of Montana ruled in October (2025) that the plaintiffs had sufficiently demonstrated their claims of injury and causality (by the EOs), but dismissed the case because the court did not have sufficient constitutional powers to provide redress. Similarly to Juliana v. United States—which was dismissed because the courts did not believe they had jurisdiction to require the government to rapidly phase out fossil fuels (requiring enormous oversight of a wide range of policies)—the court ruled that it did not have sufficient power to effectively scrutinize and oversee all of Trump’s climate and energy policies since inauguration (far beyond the three EOs). Lighthiser et al.’s appeal is currently being considered by the Ninth Circuit, with oral arguments expected in April (2026).

I am not a lawyer, and I have great respect for these children and young adults for standing up for what they believe in. (I was more like them, at their ages, than they might think.) But I think the courts (in this case and in Juliana v. United States) were clearly right to rule against them. In fact, the courts probably should have gone further and denied their legal injury claims.

My reasons for thinking so are analogous to my Major Questions Doctrine argument above. If the courts narrowly rule to rescind just the three EOs in question, they will have negligible impacts on the health and well-being of the plaintiffs. If the courts decide to take more drastic action and effectively take over U.S. climate and energy policy (e.g., by agreeing to scrutinize all policies since inauguration), they not only create a dangerous precedent for the U.S. system of checks and balances, they also run the risk of violating other Americans’ Fifth Amendment rights via any unintended consequences of their intervention on the economy and well-being outcomes downstream of it. Moreover, given that climate change is one of several causes of floods, fires, challenges to outdoor recreation, and youth climate anxiety, Lighthiser et al. succeeding would open the door to an untold number of other lawsuits in other policy areas.

To illustrate this argument, I will briefly address three climate change impacts mentioned by Lighthiser et al.: damages to the economy, increases in the frequency and severity of natural disasters (wildfires, hurricanes, floods), and mental health impacts via climate anxiety.

Economic damages

Some of the amicus briefs supporting Lighthiser et al. made economic arguments which can be paraphrased as: “We can measure the economic cost of carbon pollution (a.k.a. the social cost of carbon, SCC). It’s at least hundreds of dollars per tonne of CO2 emitted, and possibly over $1,000/t. Therefore, burning fossil fuels causes more economic harm than benefit, and pro-fossil-fuel policies are hurting the economy.”

There are three problems with this argument: a medium-sized one, a big one and a bigger one.

The medium-sized problem is that the SCC is axiomatically impossible to measure with any precision. It can vary by 10x-100x by varying the subjective discount rate parameter, in addition to having large sensitivities to other assumptions. Estimates in the literature vary by several orders of magnitude, and there is some evidence of publication bias towards larger values.

The big problem is that the SCC tries to measure global damages from carbon pollution, which is the sum of damages to the U.S. and damages to all other countries. So, if the courts rule that the U.S. government is bound by the global SCC in its cost-benefit analysis, they would be effectively saying that the U.S. must, constitutionally, be willing to hurt its own economy, if necessary, to spare other countries from climate damages. Noble intent maybe, but sure seems like a major question that belongs in Congress.

The bigger problem is that the SCC only measures one side of the ledger in any climate-economy tradeoff. To see this, consider what a carbon tax equivalent to the SCC would mean for coal and oil prices, using various SCC estimates (I show the slide below sometimes in talks; sources cited here; example talk below).

So, if the courts effectively rule that U.S. climate policy must use these SCC numbers and weigh them only against immediate private revenues or profits from burning fossil fuels, are the courts also willing to extend that argument to say that we need to have (literally or effectively) a carbon price causing a $140-$600+/barrel oil price? Such an oil price would almost certainly cause a recession. So, does the Fifth Amendment require recession-causing policies? If economic harms caused by government policies violate the Fifth Amendment, could someone hurt by a recession then sue to stop the climate policies, citing their own Fifth Amendment rights? Could anyone sue over any policy they didn’t like, if they could make an economic argument against it? The rabbit hole here seems deep. Do we really want to go down it? I don’t think we do.

Oil prices and recessions, from Bloomberg .

The problem is: cheap energy (and food and other commodities) are important to well being and create positive externalities, just as carbon pollution creates negative externalities. Until we find enough cost-competitive substitutes to fully decarbonize our energy systems, food systems, etc., then some carbon-emitting activities will create positive externalities that we have to weigh against the negative externalities of carbon pollution. (Sidebar: R&D is what helps us reduce these tradeoffs, so we should all support public spending on R&D and science.) How to weigh these tradeoffs is clearly a major question that belongs in Congress.

To be clear: there are many win-wins for the economy and reducing GHG emissions (they just can’t get us all the way to net zero yet)—energy efficiency, precision agriculture, deploying cheap renewables, to name a few—and any policy that makes these things harder is bad policy. But the place to litigate that is Congress and the ballot box, not the courts.

For more on these economic issues, see these previous posts and this working paper.

One other wrinkle: I’m not sure that Trump’s policies are even increasing GHG emissions, all things considered. For example, global tariffs and the Iran war alone are probably slowing down the economy and trade enough to reduce emissions far more than his energy EOs are increasing emissions.

So, if the EOs are creating a large enough climate tort to require a Fifth Amendment intervention, does that mean implicitly that we have Fifth Amendment rights to war and tariffs too, because of their indirect effects on climate change? The main thing pushing up U.S. emissions over the past year is base-load electricity demand from AI data centers, not Trump’s EOs. Do we have a Fifth Amendment requirement to lose the global AI race? (I’m being somewhat facetious with these examples, but my broader point about the practical absurdity of having the courts micromanage U.S. GHG emissions—given their complex drivers and tradeoffs—is serious.)

Natural disasters

Climate change undoubtedly increases the frequency and severity of some types of natural disasters, including western wildfires (mentioned in Lighthiser et al.’s complaint). But, again, the causes of these disasters are also complex, and—on policy-relevant timescales—climate change is not the most important driver of these disaster risks (even though it is a driver). So, do we have a Fifth Amendment right to better forest management? Can we sue the insurance industry or state government if mispricing risk or misguided regulations cause insurance companies to leave an area and put homeowners in the lurch? I know Americans love suing each other, but where do we stop? (Again, somewhat facetious delivery, but serious point.)

Mental health impacts

I have to admit: this is the one I get a bit worked up about. The youth mental health crisis is real. Climate anxiety is real. For example, one survey found 40% of young people were afraid to have children because of climate change, and 45% reported climate anxiety affecting their daily lives and functioning. We can quibble about this specific survey’s methods, but I believe that the numbers are big. I’ve seen climate anxiety up close in the environmental studies students I taught for years when I was at CU Boulder. Friends of mine tell me about seeing it in their teenage kids and their kids’ friends. So, when Lighthiser et al. report this as a serious issue—and potentially even a serious tort—I believe them.

The problem is that—by the numbers—I can’t logically square the very-real rates of youth climate anxiety—especially in rich, temperate countries like the U.S.—with the impacts of climate change, especially compared to other issues. For example, consider the comparisons below of death rates from natural disasters vs. other causes (the slides are from a talk I gave in Boise recently; recording below as well).

Our youth are far, far more likely to be hurt or die from car accidents and violence than they are from climate change, for example. So, why are kids not suffering from crippling “car accident anxiety”? The answer probably lies in what behavioral economists call the “availability heuristic”. People have a mental shortcut, where they estimate the likelihood of something by how easy it is for them to think of an example of it. This is why, for example, people tend to wrongly think that flying is more dangerous than driving. Driving is actually much more dangerous, but every plane crash makes national news and thus looms large in our minds.

Climate change anxiety likely has a similar origin in media and educational narratives that kids increasingly grow up with. Author and data scientist Hannah Ritchie describes this dynamic in her book Not the End of the World, and in this Wired article, which went viral at the time.

Sociologist Musa al-Gharbi recently described some of the emerging evidence (which I find compelling) that apocalyptic, grievance-oriented and externalizing narratives (about many issues, including climate change), embraced by parts of the political left (especially the extremely-online left) over the past decade, have contributed to growing mental health gaps between conservatives and liberals—and alarming rates of mental illness among young, politically liberal women and girls.

So, if climate anxiety—which, again, is very real and serious—represents a Fifth-Amendment violation, then my question is: who should be the defendant—the Trump administration, or media members, teachers and professors spreading alarm beyond the facts on the ground? Are there any adults involved in or backing Our Children’s Trust who are intentionally feeding the anxieties of Lighthiser et al., in order to advance their political agenda? If so, have they violated these kids’ Fifth Amendment rights? To be clear, I’m not actually suggesting anyone else should be sued here. My points are simply: 1) that it is not at all straightforward to claim that Trump’s EOs constitute a mental-health tort via climate change; and 2) adults (media members, teachers, professors, activists, etc.): please, please, please stop manipulating our children’s emotional well-being for political purposes.

You don’t have to like Trump’s climate policies

To be clear, my argument that Lighthiser et al. should not succeed in court isn’t an endorsement of these EOs or any other of Trump’s climate and energy policies. For what it’s worth: I broadly support an all-of-the-above energy policy, smart policies protecting clean air and water, and strong federal support for science and R&D. So, I like some of what the administration is doing on permitting reform and nuclear energy, for example, and I dislike much of what they are doing to federal climate science, and blocking solar and wind projects (though some of the anti-solar posturing has quietly abated recently, partly thanks to Katie Miller, interestingly). More on some of these views below.

The point is: if you don’t like the President’s climate policies, and you think climate is an important issue, then vote for someone else in the next election. Write your member of Congress. Post about it on social media (or Substack). History suggests that climate change tends to be a net-positive issue for the Democrats, and my guess is that will continue to be the case until the Republicans can wholeheartedly adopt a big-tent policy and posture (i.e., climate change is real and is an important problem, all-of-the-above energy including renewables, support science and R&D, etc.). Democracy may be slow or chaotic at times, but it’s a lot better than national-energy-policy-by-teen-and-young-adult-plaintiffs-and-their-unnamed-donors, in my view.

Conclusion

In sum, the courts are the appropriate place to hold the administration’s feet to the fire on procedure and separation of powers. The courts are not the appropriate place to make national climate and energy policy, circumventing Congress (regardless of what the National Academy of Sciences manual says). It’s encouraging that the courts seem to be getting both of these points right, so far at least. I suspect the reason they are getting it right is that courts still have a strong culture of careful, sober, neutral deliberation, and contestation of opposing viewpoints. Academia could learn some lessons there.