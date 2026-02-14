The views expressed below are my own, offered under the First Amendment, and do not necessarily reflect the views of my employer.

Members of the Wyoming Joint Appropriations Committee (JAC) have motivated a proposed 11% cut to the University of Wyoming (UW)’s budget with objectives of fiscal responsibility and a need to better align the university with the needs of the state. This includes reining in what they see as ideological instruction, as Representative Bear explained in the Cowboy State Daily.

These are reasonable objectives, but a large, across-the-board budget cut is the wrong way to achieve them. It ignores the fact that UW is already one of the best universities in the country for both fiscal responsibility and promoting ideological pluralism. It misses opportunities to build on those successes, and it risks sending Wyoming’s students to out-of-state universities with bigger problems. It folds a winning hand.

As President Seidel explained, UW runs a very lean budget. Our budget has increased more slowly than inflation since before the pandemic, and the block grant is smaller now than it was in 2013, even without accounting for inflation. Many UW departments pay their faculty and staff substantially below the national market rate—especially at the more senior levels—which leads some of our best (and least ideological) performers to the exit each year. UW also has some of the lowest tuition rates in the country.

Whatever its merits, UW’s gender studies program—singled out as the prime example of fat—accounts for orders of magnitude less than 11% of our budget, and educates a literal handful of our roughly ten-thousand students. In my view, these students should be free to study what they like, even if I disagree with some of what they’re taught. But, regardless, a large cut aimed at gender studies will inevitably fall on business, engineering, law, STEM, and athletics, even if that wasn’t the intent.

That said, I share our legislators’ deep concerns about the broader national issues in higher education, including ideological homogeneity, activist instruction, toxic identity politics, and hostile climates for right-leaning and moderate faculty and students. As Guided Civic Revival readers know, I have written and spoken about these issues publicly on numerous occasions over the past several years, without the protections of tenure. Like all of our peer institutions, parts of UW may still have some of these problems, as one of our student leaders alleges, for example.

Heading of a guest post I wrote for Konstantin Kisin’s Substack in 2024 suggesting policies to the Trump administration for reforming U.S. higher education.

But what sets UW apart from other universities nationally is that our administration takes these issues incredibly seriously. In fact, UW has taken more tangible steps toward reform than any other university in the country, in my estimation.

UW has adopted gold-standard free expression, institutional neutrality, and merit-based hiring policies. UW has a Free Expression Initiative working to embed free expression principles and constructive dialogue practices throughout the university, which are being envied and emulated by other universities. While other universities nationally are just re-discovering the importance of civics, UW has required all of our students to take a civics course for a century. I am currently developing a civics course for next year called “American Economic Success”, with enthusiastic support from my college (Business) and department (Economics).

UW is beginning to be recognized nationally for our reform efforts. The American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA) recently gave UW the highest campus free expression rating it has ever given—higher than universities in Florida and Texas. Heterodox Academy (HxA) has appointed UW staff and faculty (including myself) to co-chair its mountain west regional community, and chose UW to host HxA’s regional conference in June. UW’s chapter of the BridgeUSA student organization (BridgeUWYO) has been recognized one of the largest and best in the country. Leaders of our major political student groups (TPUSA, College Democrats, Young Americans for Liberty) are friendly with each other and regularly collaborate on constructive dialogue events. This is incredibly rare nationally, as sad as that is to say.

Screenshot of a message ACTA sent to its members on February 13, 2026.

UW’s positive climate for politically diverse faculty and students—and the national uniqueness of that—is palpable to me. I have worked and studied at many other schools, and I have seen many instances of faculty and students being discriminated against, harassed, or ostracized for academic and political expressions. As I mentioned in a public comment to the UW Trustees last fall, this is the only university I have ever worked at where being a faculty member, who sometimes openly challenges progressive orthodoxies in research and public speech, does not feel professionally risky or unwelcome. (For example, I could not imagine publishing this op-ed with my dean at most other universities.) UW has one of the most politically diverse faculty-and-staff compositions in the country—close to 50-50 Democrat-to-Republican. UW’s climate for pluralism and free expression is one of the reasons I chose to move my faculty position here from another university in 2024.

Nationally, students are making similar moves—away from politically charged private universities in the northeast and towards flagship public universities in the south, for example. Wouldn’t it be great for UW to similarly become a national beacon for politically diverse students who want to get a high-quality, affordable education, and experience vigorous debate rather than indoctrination? Isn’t it great that Wyoming students can already get this education—practically for free?

In other words, we are holding a winning hand on higher education in Wyoming.

We have a chance to build it up and make it even better—including reforming areas that still need reform, as UW’s administration has repeatedly shown willingness to do, including in recent JAC hearings.

Building up UW—recognizing and reinforcing its national leadership in higher-education reform—would follow Governor Ron DeSantis’ example in Florida. He made big investments in the University of Florida as part of his reform agenda, including their Hamilton School for Classical and Civic Education. These investments have catalyzed a fundraising boom for their campus and a large influx of politically diverse faculty and students.

Or, we could tear it all down. In doing so, we would send the messages of “don’t come here” to our Wyoming high-school students, and “don’t stay here” to our best faculty and staff, as Senator Driskill warned in the JAC hearing. We would also send the message nationally that we are giving up on UW, at the very moment when we are becoming a nationally recognized leader in pluralism and free expression.

It’s worth asking: where would Wyoming students go instead, if not UW? I suspect many would go to universities in Colorado, whose practices and curriculum would be more objectionable to some of our representatives than what they see here. (I would know.) How would UW continue to fund its humanities programs if not with help from the state? They might have to turn to major private foundations with histories of pressuring universities to double down on identity politics, discriminatory hiring, and left-wing activist scholarship.

So, as the full legislative session approaches, I humbly ask our representatives: please don’t fold a winning hand on higher education. UW is great, and many of us are trying hard to make it even greater. Please work with us to help us achieve that.

The world needs more cowboys, not fewer.