Guided Civic Revival

Benjamin
5d

Interesting note. A few thoughts:

If I'm not mistaken, the DEM calculations and forecasts put quite a lot of importance in the “bucket” you put a country in.

But what if several low income or lower-middle income countries succeed in pushing just enough to get to sweet spot of being an emerging economy? Then, GDP per capita growth should accelerate, shouldn't it?

My assumption would be that this is a more likely scenario, at least for some countries. Every country that developed successfully reached this threshold at some point - and in different ways - and then growth really accelerated for several decades.

Or am I missing something?

Also, another thought:

You analyzed growth and development since 1980, which just be heavily skewed by China's rise in particular, to a lesser degree perhaps by the other Asian Tigers.

How would these models look for the period from 1945 to 1980 (or 1973)? Though many countries started from an extremely low level, their relative per capita growth was very impressive in that period (and that includes lots of developing countries - again, with the notable exception of China that hurt itself immensely).

Developed countries’ growth was also very fast.

That's not to say we'd see such a growth pattern come back. But it is an interesting contrast showing that the growth patterns of the last couple of decades are not necessarily the only ones that are possible.

1 reply by Matt Burgess
Benji
5d

great points. to get more growth, need land value tax plus yimby. to reduce inequality, need social wealth funds and capital inflow levies. to go green, need nuclear, which means dereg, which is yimby. plus industrial policy. to get more kids....no magic bullet. universal benefits plus growth plus lvt plus yimby might help?

1 reply by Matt Burgess
